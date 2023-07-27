Vancouver Blanks Everett, Ford Collects Two Hits

VANCOUVER, BC: The AquaSox fell to the Vancouver Canadians for the second straight night on Wednesday by a score of 7-0. The Everett offense continues to struggle in Vancouver, having only scored one run in 21 innings played between the two contests.

The game started out well on the pitching side for Everett as Jordan Jackson made his return from the Injured List and fired a scoreless inning as the opener in the first inning.

After that things went downhill...the Canadians hit three two-run home runs in the game, two of which came off the bat of Gabriel Martinez, who hit his bombs in the third and fifth innings. John Kasevich hit the other two-run home run in the second.

Meanwhile, Vancouver starter and former Frog Adam Macko was brilliant, firing five scoreless innings, only giving up two hits and striking out seven against his former squad. Hunter Gregory, Cooper Benson and Ian Churchill were perfect out of the bullpen for the Canadians as they closed out the 7-0 win.

As far as bright sides for Everett, Harry Ford managed to reach base four times in the game, twice via singles and twice via walks. The back end of the Frogs bullpen was also solid as Kelvin Nunez, Tim Elliott and Matthew Willrodt pitched the sixth-eighth without giving up an earned run.

LOOKING AHEAD: Game three of the series is set for Thursday night. Brandon Schaeffer toes the slab for Everett, opposite Vancouver's Kevin Miranda. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. Coverage is available on AquaSox.com, the MiLB First Pitch app, Bally Live and the North Sound 1380 KRKO Radio Network. The Frogs return to the friendly confines of Funko Field for a six-game homestand against the Spokane Indians starting August 1.

