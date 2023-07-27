Martinez Mashes, C's Blank Frogs

VANCOUVER, BC - Two home runs from Gabby Martinez and stout showings from a quartet of arms spurred the Canadians to a 7-0 win over the Everett AquaSox [Mariners] Wednesday night at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium.

After they were held scoreless and hitless until the 12th inning last night, the C's wasted little time doing both tonight. A lead-off walk for Garrett Spain in the second inning set the table for #13 Blue Jays prospect Josh Kasevich, who tagged his second professional homer over the left field wall to make it 2-0 Vancouver on the first knock of the night.

Martinez's first of two bombs came in the third. Michael Turconi led off with a single then the Maracaibo, VZ native uncorked a two-run shot to left at 102 MPH to double the advantage. He came up again with a man on the fifth - this time on a Cade Doughty base hit - and ripped a 105 MPH shot over the C's bullpen to run the score to 6-0. That big fly came on the first pitch of the at-bat, meaning Martinez homered on consecutive pitches between two trips to the dish.

With the offense humming, #9 Blue Jays prospect Adam Macko (W, 3-4) made quick work of his former team. The lefty went five scoreless, scattered two singles plus three walks and matched a season high with seven strikeouts. Hunter Gregory, Cooper Benson and Ian Churchill took care of the last four innings to secure the shutout; Benson and Churchill both worked out of bases loaded jams to keep the 'Sox off the scoreboard.

An unearned run scored in the eighth to ice the game and hand the Canadians a 7-0 triumph.

Seven of nine starters reached base and six had a hit. Two homers - his second two dinger day as a pro - and a single matched a season high in hits for Martinez, who drove in four and scored three times. Turconi now has a hit in 10 consecutive games.

With the win, Vancouver moves to 19-7 in the second half and a season-high 23 games over .500 at 57-34 thanks to their eighth shutout of the year. They are 10 wins away from matching their 2022 win total; 40 games remain in 2023.

The C's can secure a series split as part of a BCLC PlayNow Thursday tomorrow night. Kevin Miranda toes the slab for the Canadians opposite Everett's Brandon Schaeffer. Gates open at 6:00 p.m. and first pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. Catch the action on Bally Live, the MiLB First Pitch app, CanadiansBaseball.com and the Sportsnet Radio Network.

