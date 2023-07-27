Fireworks Suspended Until Further Notice

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services have suspended all burn/explosive permits within the City of Vancouver. Due to these changes, the Vancouver Canadians have to suspend Post-Game Fireworks Extravaganzas until further notice.

When and if Fireworks Extravaganzas are permitted within the City of Vancouver, updates will be posted on CanadiansBaseball.com and on the Vancouver Canadians official social media.

The Vancouver Canadians will follow the mandates issued by the City of Vancouver, regarding fire safety.

We apologize for the inconvenience.

