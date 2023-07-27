Hillsboro Hops Over Tri-City to Even Series

A tight game went sideways late on the Tri-City Dust Devils (11-15 2H, 45-47) Wednesday night, with the Hillsboro Hops (10-16 2H, 34-58) scoring three 9th inning runs to pull away for a 5-1 win at Gesa Stadium.

Tri-City opened the scoring for the second straight game, putting up a run in the bottom of the 1st. CF Joe Redfield, making his Dust Devils debut, reached on an infield single with one out and moved to second on a walk issued to DH Adrian Placencia. RF Alexander Ramirez then came up and hit a grounder to short, and the Hops attempted to turn a double play. The throw from second, though, went wide, giving Redfield time to come home for a 1-0 lead.

From there the home nine had few opportunities to score, largely due to the effectiveness of Hillsboro starter Joe Elbis (1-3). Elbis allowed only two more baserunners for the remainder of his six-inning quality start, LF Joe Stewart the first when he was hit by a pitch in the 3rd. Stewart, though, would be caught stealing later in the inning. The second of the two was Redfield, the 4th round 2023 draft pick of the Los Angeles Angels out of Sam Houston State. The left-hand hitter drove a two-out 6th inning double off the wall in right for a multi-hit debut but was stranded by Elbis to conclude his night.

The Hops struggled to muster much at the plate off Tri-City starter Bryce Osmond (2-7), who struck out six and allowed only one hit in 5.1 innings. The hit, a 1B Jesus Valdez triple in the 5th inning, scored C David Martin from first to tie the game at 1-1. The righty continued into the 6th, getting the first out and then issuing his fifth and final walk of the night to CF Kristian Robinson. Dust Devils lefty Cam Tullar then came in to face a trio of lefties, including RF Kevin Graham, who blooped a single to left on which Robinson used his speed to give Hillsboro a 2-1 lead.

It stayed a one-run game all the way to the top of the 9th, where the Hops amassed four straight hits with two outs off reliever Jared Southard to push three runs across. A 2-1 game became the 5-1 final margin, with Tri-City's offense unable to put together a final rally.

Joe Redfield went 2 for 4 with his double, with 3B Werner Blakely's 7th inning single the other knock on the night. 2B Caleb Ketchup, the Halos' 15th round 2023 pick out of Lipscomb University, also made his Dust Devils debut, going 0 for 3 but making two nice defensive plays to help with the glove. As well, Hayden Seig gave his team two scoreless innings of relief to keep them close in the late stages.

Game three of the six-game series between Tri-City and Hillsboro is marked for a 7:05 p.m. first pitch at Gesa Stadium on Baseball Card Giveaway Night. The first 500 fans through the gates will receive a 2023 Dust Devils team card set, so get to the park early to make sure you get your pack. Gates will open at 6:05 p.m.

Tri-City has announced left-hander Sammy Natera, Jr. (1-6, 4.91 ERA), as its probable starting pitcher while the Hops have listed right-hander Dylan Ray (5-4, 4.11 ERA) as their starter. Broadcast coverage begins with the pregame show at 6:45 p.m., both here and at the MiLB First Pitch app.

Tickets for both Thursday night's game and the series, which includes this weekend's return of the Columbia River Rooster Tails on Columbia Cup weekend in the Tri-Cities, are on sale now with special ticket rates available for groups of 20 or more. For more information on Dust Devils single game, season, mini-plan (11, 22, 33) and group tickets, visit dustdevilsbaseball.com, call the team office at (509) 544-8789, or visit the team office (10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on game nights, or Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. otherwise).

