Heartbreak Hotel for Tri-City as Elbis Shines

Three Hops pitchers combined on a three-hitter and Hillsboro (10-16 2nd half, 34-58 overall) broke open a close game with a clutch, two-out rally in the ninth to come away with a 5-1 victory in game two of its six-game series against the Tri-City Dust Devils (11-15, 45-47) at Gesa Stadium in Pasco Wednesday.

Starting pitcher Joe Elbis (1-3 with the Hops, 3-5 overall) was brilliant, surrendering just two hits over six innings with six strikeouts, one walk and one hit batter in his finest start in a Hops uniform.

Tri-City's lone run in the first inning was unearned when an errant relay throw on a potential inning-ending double play grounder went wide of first, allowing Joe Redfield to score. Redfield had beaten out a tapper up the first base line and advanced to second on a walk to Adrian Placencia. Redfield, a fourth-round draft pick of the Angels out of Sam Houston State hit .402 for the BearKats during the 2023 college season and was one of five newly drafted or signed college players added to the Dust Devils roster prior to Wednesday night's contest. Tri-City is the first team in the Northwest League this season to feature players from the 2023 draft.

The Hops evened the score on a Jesus Valdez RBI triple in the fifth, plating David Martin, who had walked to lead off the inning.

A one-out walk to Kristian Robinson in the sixth set the table for the go-ahead run. Tri-City starting pitcher Bryce Osmond (2-7) departed after his career-high fifth base on balls of the night. Cam Tullar, a recent free agent signing out of Western Kentucky University, making his Northwest League debut, walked Junior Franco, then surrendered an RBI bloop single down the left field line to Kevin Graham to give Hillsboro a 2-1 lead.

The lead remained 2-1 into the ninth despite scoring opportunities in the seventh and eighth innings for the Hops scuppered by double plays. Hard-throwing righty Jared Southard retired the first two batters in the ninth before the Hops strung together four consecutive singles, starting with Andrew Pintar's second hit of the night. Pintar charged home on Kristian Robinson's liner to right center. With runners at the corners, Robinson broke early for second base, inducing a balk from Southard that allowed Christian Cerda to score from third. Franco completed the rally with a bad hop grounder that skipped over the head of first baseman Matt Coutney as Robinson steamed home for the second time in the game.

Billy Corcoran had been warming up in the Hops pen anticipating a clutch save opportunity, but had to settle for a scoreless ninth, pitching around a one-out walk with a strikeout. Emailn Montilla also gave the Hops two innings of scoreless relief, striking out three while allowing a harmless single.

Franco reached base four times with a pair of singles and two walks. Valdez also had a pair of hits. The Hops outhit Tri-City 10-3 with all of their hits coming from the fifth inning on.

Redfield, the son of former California Angel Joe Redfield, added a double off Elbis in his high-A debut. The Waco, Texas native finished with two of Tri-City's three hits.

The teams return to action Thursday night with pregame coverage starting at 6:50 p.m. and first pitch at 7:05 on Rip City Radio 620 AM.

