ValleyCats to Host 518 Futures Classic for Second Straight Year

May 24, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats have partnered with Built2Win to showcase the best high school baseball talent across New York's Capital Region as Joseph L. Bruno Stadium will host the 518 Futures High School Baseball Classic for the third time on Thursday, June 8. Gates will open at 4 PM and the Home Run Derby begins at 4:30 PM. The Futures Classic Game will start at 6:30 PM. The inaugural game was held in 2019 but the event was paused for 2020-21 two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The goal of this event is to showcase the high level talent with several players garnering draft opportunities and many others set to play at Division 1 colleges. In 2022, the Stripes beat the Stars 8-7 with a walk-off sacrifice fly from Luke Szepek (CBA) in the ninth inning. Meanwhile, Aidan O'Keefe (Albany Academy) was named the game MVP. Additionally, Jake Sparks (Hoosick Falls), who had a two-run double during the game, also won the home run derby after cranking 25 long balls. To read more about last year's game, click here.

A couple of players from last year's classic were selected in the 2022 MLB Amateur Draft. Michael Kennedy was drafted in the 4th round by the Pittsburgh Pirates. Additionally, Gavin Van Kempen who was drafted in the 20th round by the Cardinals, but did not sign and is attending West Virginia University.

Each team will consist of players from schools within each of the five classifications across New York's Section 2. The rosters have been selected by a committee comprised of coaches, officials, and local media. Built2Win provides each team with uniforms and is the designer of the 518 Futures High School Baseball Classic logo. To purchase tickets, please click on the following link.

Season Twenty-FUN of ValleyCats baseball and entertainment continues as they are in the midst of a six-game road trip. Tri-City will finish its three-game series against the Windy City ThunderBolts tomorrow, Thursday, May 25. Afterward, the ValleyCats will play a three-game series at Washington against the Wild Things from May 26-28. Tri-City returns to Joseph L. Bruno Stadium on Tuesday, May 30 for a six-game homestand with three games against the Trois-Riviéres Aigles (May 30 - June 1), and three games against the Empire State Greys (June 2-4). You can secure your seats today and be a part of the excitement by logging on to tcvalleycats.com or by calling 518-629-CATS (2287).

