Crushers Drop Third Straight in 13-6 Loss to Aigles

May 24, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Lake Erie Crushers News Release







Trois-Rivieres, Quebec, Canada - The Lake Erie Crushers dropped a tough one tonight, falling to the Trois-Rivieres Aigles for their third straight loss by a final score of 13-6.

The Crushers (6-5) fell behind early and could not recover. After allowing five runs in the first and second frames, it was a 10-0 ballgame.

In the top of the fourth inning, Lake Erie got on the board. Brendon Dadson and Jack Harris led the frame off with back-to-back singles. After a flyout from Sicnarf Loopstok, Kennen Irizarry stepped to the dish and delivered an RBI knock.

The Aigles (5-6) piled on three more in the bottom of the fifth, and continued to run further and further away with the game.

Lake Erie did not give up however, and attempted to fight back until it was over. They tacked on a second run of the night in the sixth inning and made things interesting with a four spot in the eighth.

After a leadoff walk from Santiago Chirino, Dadson, Harris, Loopstok, Irizarry and Jiandido Tromp all singled. John Tuccillo had a fielder's choice RBI, and Harris, Lookstok and Tromp also registered RBIs during the inning.

The comeback was cut short. The Crushers surrendered too many runs early on to make it close. This game marks the most runs and hits they have given up all season.

Kyle Seebach had a tough night and gave up all 13 runs and hits. Seven runs were earned, and in his third start, the southpaw went 4.1 innings. He also stuck out and walked a pair.

The bullpen came in and was resilient. The efforts of Brayden Bonner, Thomas Bruss and Sam Frontino did not allow another run to score and did not allow a hit.

The Crushers offensively put together a couple of good stat lines. Leading the way was Dadson, who went four-for-five at the dish with three runs scored. Harris had a three-hit night with a double and an RBI. Chirino and Irizarry each had two hits to mark the third and fourth Crushers with a multi-knock performance.

For the first time all season, the Crushers have lost a series. They are in danger of being swept tomorrow and will look to avoid a disastrous start to their year on the road with a bounce-back win.

The first pitch of the May 25 nightcap is at 7:05 PM ET and will be Lake Erie's last contest of the year at Stade Quillorama.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from May 24, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.