Thunderbolts Drop Pitchers' Duel to ValleyCats

May 24, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







CRESTWOOD, IL - The Windy City Thunderbolts fell to the Tri-City ValleyCats 3-0 Wednesday afternoon at Ozinga Field.

The game quickly settled into a pitchers duel between Windy City starting pitcher Cole Bellair and ValleyCats starting pitcher Dwayne Marshall.

Both teams were scoreless through six innings and neither team seriously threatened to score. It wasn't until the top of the seventh inning that Tri-City (5-6) got the bats going. They plated three runs in that frame on five hits to take the lead.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, the ThunderBolts (4-6) saw a little bit of light with singles from Matt Morgan, Paul Coumoulos, and Bren Spillane, loading the bases. They brought the leading run to the plate but couldn't score as all three runners were left on base at the end of the inning.

Bellair surrendered three earned runs on 11 hits while striking out four. He dropped his regular season record to 0-3 with the loss.

Marshall threw seven scoreless innings, allowing three hits, walking one, and striking out six.

The rubber match between Tri-City and the ThunderBolts is set for 10:35 on Thursday morning at Ozinga Field. Taylor Sugg (0-0, 4.50) gets the start for the Bolts against Tri-City's Andrew Edwards (0-0, 3.00). Game two of a day-night doubleheader will pit the Bolts against the Gateway Grizzlies at 6:35. EGO Pro Wrestling will perform a postgame show for White Castle Wrestling Thursday night. The broadcasts for both games can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from May 24, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.