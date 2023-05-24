Titans and Miners Postponed
May 24, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Ottawa Titans News Release
Ottawa, ON - Wednesday's game between the Ottawa Titans and Sussex County Miners has been postponed due to ongoing facility power issues.
The game has been rescheduled as part of a doubleheader tomorrow, with game one starting at 11:00 am. Game two will begin 30 minutes following the completion of game one. Both games are scheduled for seven innings.
Fans who purchased tickets for tonight's game can exchange tickets by calling the Box Office at (343) 633-2273, by emailing boxoffice@ottawatitans.com, or by coming to the ballpark between 9am-5pm. Please note, fans cannot exchange tickets at the Box Office windows. Fans may exchange their tickets for another game during the 2023 season, except for Fan Appreciation Night on August 31st.
For information on season tickets, group outings, and nine-game mini packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.
