ValleyCats Announce Return of Trey Cochran-Gill

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats have announced that veteran closer Trey Cochran-Gill will return for the 2022 season. Cochran-Gill, a veteran in the Frontier League, was drafted in the 17th Round of the 2014 MLB Draft by the Seattle Mariners following 3 seasons as an Auburn University Tiger. The right-hander spent six seasons in affiliated baseball in the Mariners and Athletics organizations before joining the ValleyCats in 2021.

Cochran-Gill established himself early on as the Tri-City closer during Spring Training at "The Joe." In 45 appearances out of the bullpen for the 'Cats, Cochran-Gill went 4-2 with 53 strikeouts and 24 saves. His 15th save of the season in game one of a July 28 twin bill against the New York Boulders earned him the franchise's single-season and all-time saves crown, breaking a record previously set by Blake Ford in 2012.

