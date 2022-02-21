Wild Things Announce Series of Roster Moves, Including Acquisition of Former Double-A All Star

February 21, 2022 - Frontier League (FL) - Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things have announced three roster moves submitted to the Frontier League today, Monday, February 21. The moves include the acquisition of former Mets' farmhand and 2019 MiLB All Star Roberto Caro.

Caro comes to the Wild Things in a trade with the Ottawa Titans, who will play their first season in the Frontier League in 2022. In exchange for the rights to the outfielder, Washington sent its first-round draft pick in the upcoming Frontier League Tryout and Draft to Ottawa. Caro was then signed in a separate move to play his first Frontier League season in Washington.

The Dominican Republic native signed with the Cubs' organization as an international free agent in 2012 and spent eight seasons in the organization with those culminating in 2019. He reached as high as Triple-A (Iowa, PCL, 2015) and twice made it to Double-A with the Tennessee Smokies. That run included his last full pro season in 2019, where he slashed .239/.345/.314 at the dish with 33 stolen bases, 33 RBI, 14 doubles, four triples and two home runs in 116 games. He was a Southern League All Star that season.

"Caro is another big piece that I spent the whole off-season looking to find. He's another really good player with the Double-A experience that I've been searching for," said manager Tom Vaeth. "We got a little lucky getting him and we are super excited to have him. He is an above average defender in centerfield, a switch-hitting plus runner who will provide some much-needed speed on our base paths. He's a guy who's proven throughout his career that he has good plate discipline, is willing to take his walks and consistently puts the ball in play. I plan on putting him at the top of the order and let him set the table for our big guys."

He debuted with the Dominican Summer League Cubs in 2012 and played in 55 games before staying with that league through the 2014 season. In 2015, he came to the states and split time between the Arizona League Cubs (rookie ball) and Triple-A Iowa, where he played in five games but was 0-for-5 at the plate.

Caro spent all of 2016 with the South Bend Cubs (Midwest League, A) before splitting his 2017 season between three teams: South Bend (37 games), Tennessee (22 games) and Myrtle Beach (CARL, A+, 39 games). He drove in 30 runs that season. In 2018, Caro spent some time with South Bend before finishing the year with Myrtle Beach. He enjoyed his best campaign that year at the plate, posting a slash line of .317/.420/.438 with 14 doubles, six triples, two homers and 27 RBI. He also stole 36 bases, a career high.

The Wild Things also made a trade with the Lake Erie Crushers, sending left-handed pitcher James Mulry, who spent 2021 with the New York Boulders before a trade brought him to Washington in the early offseason, to Lake Erie for a player to be named.

The Wild Things will kick off their 20th Frontier League season May 13 at home against the New York Boulders. The full schedule is available at washingtonwildthings.com. Check out the roster as it gets announced.

