Frontier League's Joliet Slammers Hire New Field Manager

JOLIET, IL - There's a new Schlereth in town at Duly Health and Care Field as the Joliet Slammers sign former big-league pitcher Dan Schlereth as the team's new Field Manager.

"My main focus areas are to win games and develop our players to get them seen, signed, and gone," states Schlereth. "It's hard to replace good players, but we have to keep the players' growth and success the drive of every season. I've been very lucky to have the career I've had, which is amazing to say still being so young, and I'm looking forward to helping these guys make it just like I did."

Schlereth was drafted in 2008 by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first round, and made his Major League Baseball (MLB) debut in May 2009. Later that same year, he and Max Scherzer were traded to the Detroit Tigers as part of a three-team trade. During his time with the Detroit Tigers, 2009-2012, Schlereth won the American League Central and, after suffering an injury, was a member of the team that competed in the 2012 World Series. The Tigers non-tendered Schlereth's contract in the fall of 2012, and Schlereth went on to play for ten other organizations' minor league teams in thirteen years.

"It was an incredible time in my life," continues Schlereth. "I got to travel a lot and play for some great teams, but I really enjoy having the time to see my kids grow up now. I'm looking forward to putting a great product on the field at Duly Health and Care Field for the Slammers' fans and keeping the team focused on staying in it [the season] until the end. Chasing the playoffs is the most exciting part of the season, and should be enjoyed by all."

The Joliet Slammers are located in downtown Joliet, IL at Duly Health and Care Field. They are members of the Frontier League, the largest MLB Partner League. Schlereth will be the sixth manager in Slammers' history.

"We know Dan will be an incredible mentor and field manager for these players" said Slammers' majority owner Nick Semaca. "He has the experience and expertise to grow the players' skill set and create an entertaining atmosphere for everyone at Duly Health and Care Field."

The Joliet Slammers will begin their season on May 12, 2022, and celebrate their home opener on Friday, May 13. To see the full season, get your tickets, and learn more, visit www.jolietslammers.com or call 815-722-BATS today.

