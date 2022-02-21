Wild Things Announce 2nd Annual Three Rivers Celebrity Softball Game

WASHINGTON, Pa. - On July 16, 2022, at Wild Things Park, the Washington Wild Things and The Coury Firm will present the 2nd Annual Three Rivers Celebrity Softball Game, hosted by former Pitt All-American Dorin Dickerson. Part of the proceeds at the event will benefit the Heyward House: the Cameron Heyward Foundation.

Audacy and its family of radio stations in the Pittsburgh area, which includes Y108, 93.7 The Fan, KDKA-AM and Star 100.7, will once again be the media partner of the Wild Things for the event.

"Cam has been a steward of the community and we are excited to partner with him and his Foundation again this year," said Greg g Coury, CEO of The Coury Firm. "As a Pittsburgh-based business and family, we are honored to work alongside Cam and the Heyward House, which provides support and care for Pittsburgh-area youth."

As he did last year, Dickerson will host the event, which will have a multitude of celebrities and Pittsburgh figures in attendance to play in the game and will start at 7:05 p.m. Guests will be announced periodically on Washington Wild Things' social media platforms, and you'll be able to find a full and updated list of participants on the Wild Things' website version of this story as well.

"It's a great honor to host this event for Cam, a multi-year Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee, and his foundation. The work he does directly impacts the youth here in our region and we are proud to partner with and contribute to the Heyward House," said president and general manager Tony Buccilli. "Our goal is for the game to be one of the foundational fundraisers for The Heyward House and the premier celebrity event in the tri-state for fans."

The one big difference this year is the format of the game. This year, the two teams will be comprised of different sets of players.

Pittsburgh celebrities, athletes and entertainers will play on one team while celebrities, athletes and entertainers from across the globe will play on the other. Thus, it's Team Pittsburgh versus Team World.

The Heyward House is dedicated to impacting the lives of today's youth and was started in 2015 by Steelers defensive end, five-time Pro Bowler and three-time NFL All-Pro Cameron Heyward. Among the causes The Heyward House supports are the Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Pennsylvania, the Southeastern Brain Tumor Foundation, which fights against blood cancer, the Western PA Diaper Bank, Beverly's Birthdays, Donors Choose and more.

"The Heyward House is excited about the 2nd Annual Celebrity Softball Game with the Washington Wild Things," said Heyward House executive director Charlotte Heyward. "Cam and his crew will be preparing in the off season. Get your popcorn ready!"

Last year, the event drew more than 2,500 fans to Washington, Pennsylvania and included celebrities like Corey Graves, Colby Armstrong, Phil Bourque, Joey Mulinaro, Alex Highsmith, Diontae Johnson, Pat Freiermuth, Digs and more. The event raised $10,097 for the Heyward House last year.

"Year number two of the Three Rivers Celebrity Softball game presented by The Coury Firm and benefiting the Heyward House is going to be exciting," said Dickerson. "It's going to be bigger and better this year. I can't wait to see everyone, enjoy a nice day and give back!"

Tickets are $10 and are available now at https://bit.ly/CelebSBTix22.

