ValleyCats Announce Return of Annual Education Day

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats have announced the return of their annual Education Day following a 2-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The annual promotion, held this year on May 19, will take place during a regular season game for the first time ever.

The 10 AM game against the visiting Lake Erie Crushers will feature a curriculum focusing on S.T.E.M. & character development, relatable to both baseball and the classroom. The program includes fun activities to educate students in areas such as science, mathematics, history and geography while demonstrating their real-world applications. This includes items on the geometry and dimensions of the field, player statistics and mileage charts for travel between the various cities throughout the Frontier League, historical ties to baseball in the Capital Region, and more!

Each year, roughly 25 schools and nearly 4,000 fans attend the game! Several local organizations help support these field trips for local schools, including the ValleyCats Education Day partners: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Transfinder, and First New York Federal Credit Union!

The schools learn about character development by joining SouthPaw and friends in taking an anti-bullying peace pledge before the game. Students also have an opportunity to sign the 'Cats Peace Pledge, which will be displayed at the stadium throughout the summer. While a day of baseball is always fun, it wouldn't be a ValleyCats game without the in-between inning events. Students are also randomly selected to participate in on-field games like the T-Shirt toss, Pizza Toss, NY 529's Puzzle Race, Pony Hops and more!

The ValleyCats would like to thank their Education Day partners: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Transfinder, and First New York Federal Credit Union, for helping bring back this great event. AAA Hudson Valley will also be at "The Joe" in support of the event.

Special $12 pricing (per student, teacher, or chaperone) includes game tickets, a hot dog, chips, and a water. Limited tickets are still available for this special event. Schools can secure their seats by calling 518-629-CATS.

