'Cats Win Opening Day Matchup and First-Ever Meeting with the Florence Y'alls

TROY, NY - ValleyCats baseball returned on Thursday as the 'Cats kicked off the franchise's 20th season with an Opening Day meeting with the Y'alls in Florence, Kentucky. The Opening Day matchup marked the first-ever meeting between the two teams.

The ValleyCats jumped out to a four-run lead in the first inning, thanks to back-to-back home runs by Tri-City's franchise home run leader, Denis Phipps, and power-hitting first baseman Brad Zunica. That was all the support RHP Joey Gonzalez would require, registering 7 strikeouts in a solid 3.2 innings on the hill. ValleyCats veterans Denis Phipps, Juan Silverio, and Willy Garcia proved to be the difference, each recording 2-hit performances, accounting for a majority of the team's offense.

ValleyCats pitchers Joey Gonzalez, Olbis Parra, Hunter Swift, and Adam Hofacket combined to strike out 14 Florence batters and record 24 outs, making way for veteran closer Trey Cochran-Gill to shut the door in the ninth and secure his first save of the young season.

FINAL | TRI-CITY 7 FLORENCE 4

W: OLBIS PARRA (1-0)

L: JONAIKER VILLALOBOS (0-1)

SV: TREY COCHRAN-GILL (1)

The 'Cats are back in action tomorrow in Florence as they look to secure a series win to start the season, before returning to "The Joe" on Tuesday, May 17th, for their Home Opener and 20th Season Kickoff, presented by the Rensselaer County Department of Health, with a post-game fireworks display courtesy of Price Chopper / Market32. Get your tickets today by calling 518-629-CATS, visiting the team's box office, or logging on to tcvalleycats.com.

