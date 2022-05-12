Boulders Draw 4,512 in Opening Day Loss to Miners

May 12, 2022 - Frontier League (FL) - New York Boulders News Release







Rockland County, NY - Martin Figueroa drove in four runs and Mikey Reynolds had four hits and knocked in a pair as the Sussex County Miners defeated the New York Boulders 8-4 at Clover Stadium in Pomona on Thursday night.

The game, which drew 4,512 fans, was the season opener for both teams as the 2022 Frontier League season kicked off. The crowd was the second largest home opening night attendance in the 11-year history of the Boulders, trailing only the 6,317 that saw the then Rockland Boulders play the Brockton Rox back on June 16, 2011.

Figueroa's two-run double snapped a 3-3 tie in the top of the fifth inning, giving the Miners the lead for good. Figueroa added a first inning sacrifice fly and a run-scoring ninth inning single.

Meanwhile, Reynolds's solo home run brought the Miners within 3-2 in the third inning. Reynolds also scored in the fifth, seventh and ninth innings, his fifth inning single knocking in a run.

Isaias Quiroz added a seventh inning solo home run in the seventh for Sussex County.

David Vinsky had a two-run first inning single for the Boulders, who also got a sacrifice fly in the second from Gerson Molina and an RBI single in the sixth by Chris Kwitzer.

Zach Schneider took the loss for the Boulders in relief of starter Dan Wirchansky; while Michael Mediavilla got the win for Sussex County by going six innings and allowing four runs on six hits while walking no one and striking out seven.

Wirchansky struck out eight over four innings for New York.

Tickets for all games, as well as season tickets and packages for the 2022 season are available by stopping by the box office during business hours, calling 845-364-0009 or sliding to NYBoulders.com.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from May 12, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.