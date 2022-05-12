Y'alls Drop Season Opener to Tri-City

FLORENCE, Ky. - A four-run top of the first inning for the visiting Tri-City ValleyCats proved to be the difference in a 7-4 defeat for the Florence Y'alls at Thomas More Stadium.

Four of Tri-City's first five batters not only reached base but scored in the first against Y'alls starting pitcher Jonaiker Villalobos. Denis Phipps and Brad Zunica knocked back-to-back home runs on back-to-back pitches to punctuate the highest-scoring frame for either team.

Y'alls batters racked up eleven hits in the game, including three from Harrison DiNicola and two from Andres Rios. Axel Johnson's sacrifice fly to shallow right scored Florence's first run in the fourth inning. Rios' deep double brought home DiNicola in the sixth. Former Cincinnati Bearcat A.J. Bumpass grounded out to score Rios in the eighth for the Y'alls. A DiNicola double to deep left in the ninth scored the final run of the ball game.

Villalobos, Justin King, Kent Klyman, and Evan Brabrand combined to strike out 12 batters in the contest.

This meeting between Florence and Tri-City was the first ever between the two clubs. The ValleyCats franchise, formerly a Houston Astros affiliate, joined the Frontier League last season but did not play the Y'alls in 2021. The three-game series to open the 2022 season is the only time the teams clash this year.

The first Friday night postgame fireworks display takes place tomorrow night at the ballpark. All nine Friday home games will feature fireworks following the action in Florence. First pitch is set for 7:03 PM.

