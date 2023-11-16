ValleyCats Announce 2024 Fireworks Schedule

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats announced on Thursday the dates of their fireworks shows at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium for the 2024 season.The first of 14 fireworks shows will take place following the 'Cats home opener on May 17th against the Washington Wild Things. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM.

The schedule will also include the 22nd consecutive season of hosting fireworks and baseball on July 4th, with Tri-City taking on the Québec Capitales, the Frontier League reigning champions. The 'Cats will extend the Independence Day festivities with fireworks scheduled to July 3rd as well. August 11th and 25th offer earlier start times with fireworks scheduled to follow the team's traditional 5:00 PM Sunday games.

Overall, the ValleyCats will have one fireworks show in May, four in June, four in July, and five in August. This includes one Wednesday, five Thursdays, three Fridays, three Saturdays, and two Sundays. Fireworks are scheduled at The Joe on the following dates: May 17th, June 1st, June 7th, June 20th, June 22nd, July 3rd, July 4th, July 13th, July 25th, August 1st, August 9th, August 11th, August 22nd, and August 25th.

Season 22 of ValleyCats baseball and entertainment continues as ticket plans and group outings are now available to purchase for 2024. Each ticket plan includes multiple fireworks dates to enjoy. Fans who buy a ticket plan before the end of 2023 will be included in a raffle to win a suite for one ValleyCats game of their choosing (pending suite availability) during the 2024 season. You can be a part of the excitement by logging on to tcvalleycats.com or by calling 518-629-CATS (2287).

