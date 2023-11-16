Joliet Slammers Announce 2023 Holiday Open House

JOLIET, IL - The Joliet Slammers are excited to announce their annual Holiday Open House! It will be held on Saturday, December 2nd at Duly Health and Care Field in the Hall of Fame Room off of Jefferson Street. Doors will open at 9:00am and the event will run until 12:00pm.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped, gift to be donated to the Boys & Girls Club of Joliet. Anyone that donates a gift will be entered into a drawing to win a night in a suite during the 2024 season.

"This is my favorite offseason event," said Slammers CFO and General Manager Heather Mills. "It's a chance to connect with fans that we haven't seen since the season ended and many of our fans have made this event a family tradition. Our fans are very generous with donations for the Boys & Girls Club of Joliet and it's always great to give back to one of our neighbors."

The event is free and the Slammers will have cookies, candy, a hot chocolate and coffee bar, cookie decorating, a craft station, and more! Specially priced merchandise and tickets will also be for sale at the Open House. Fans can also meet Night Train Veeck.

You won't want to miss getting your tickets for a FUN and exciting 2024 season! Head to www.jolietslammers.com or call 815-722-2287 to book your specially priced season tickets and fireworks mini-plans until the end of 2023.

The Joliet Slammers will open their 2024 season on Friday, May 10 against the Evansville Otters. Gates will open at 5:35pm, and the game will begin at 6:35pm.

To learn more about the Slammers or the 2024 season, visit www.jolietslammers.com.

