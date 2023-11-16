New England Chowdahheads Announced as the Newest Member of the Frontier League

BROCKTON, MA - Nov 16, 2023 - New England Pro Baseball, LLC is proud to unveil the newest addition to the Independent Professional Frontier League, the New England Chowdahheads! Following an overwhelming response from the community in a "Name the Team Contest," with over 3,100 passionate fan votes, the moniker proudly represents the spirit and enthusiasm of our beloved New England home.

Set to make their mark in the 2024 season, the Chowdahheads will call the 5,200-seat Campanelli Stadium home. This spirited team name embodies the essence of New England humor while celebrating our shared passion for the beloved dish known far and wide as New England Clam Chowder. It's a name that encapsulates not only our love for baseball but also the jovial spirit and culinary pride ingrained in our culture.

"We're thrilled with the incredible response from our fans in naming the team," said Nick Desrosiers, VP & General Manager. "The New England Chowdahheads demonstrates the early passion and dedication of our supporters, and we can't wait to bring an exciting, fun-filled brand of baseball and nightly entertainment to the region."

As the team gears up for its debut season, the Chowdahheads' management team is diligently working on branding initiatives, assembling a top-tier coaching and front office staff, and preparing an engaging promotional calendar. The upcoming public announcements will showcase the team's identity, coaching roster, and exciting plans leading into the holiday season.

Please join us in celebrating the New England Chowdahheads as your hometown team!

