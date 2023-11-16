AJ Wright Returns to Titans

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans Baseball Club announced today the re-signing of infielder AJ Wright for the upcoming 2024 Frontier League season.

Wright, 27, returns to the nation's capital for his third season and fourth professional campaign in 2024. Playing in all 96 contests a year ago, Wright notched 101 hits, maintaining an average of .285 with a career-high 14 homers, and 57 RBI. For the second straight season, Wright ranked atop the squad in walks, drawing 56. Wright hit safely in 15 straight games from August 16th to September 1st and in 24 of the team's final 27 contests of the season.

Through two seasons in Ottawa, he is a .281 hitter with 26 home runs and 111 RBI in 184 games.

Receiving an all-star nod during the 2022 campaign, Wright hit .277 with 12 homers and 54 RBI in 88 games during his first full professional season. The 5-foot-10 infielder led the club during its postseason run, going 5-for-14 (.357 AVG) at the dish with two doubles, a home run, and four RBI.

The Cherry Hill, New Jersey, product started his professional career in the Empire League in 2021, winning a Silver Slugger Award. He then joined the Missoula PaddleHeads of the Pioneer League late in the season, appearing in 12 games hitting .375 with two home runs, and six RBI, on route to a league championship.

During Missoula's championship run, Wright went 3-for-3 with a triple, two homers, and a career-high seven RBI in a winner-take-all third game in Boise.

Prior to professional baseball, Wright attended the University of Maryland-Baltimore County (Baltimore, Maryland), where he spent four seasons hitting a career .273 in 193 games from 2016-2019.

The Ottawa Titans open the 2024 season on Friday, May 10th against New England. The Titans' home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 21st versus the Tri-City ValleyCats at Ottawa Stadium.

For information on season tickets, group outings, and nine-game mini packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

