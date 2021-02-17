ValleyCats Announce 2021 Frontier League Schedule

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats will begin their first season as a member of the Frontier League on Thursday, May 27th in Ottawa as part of a two-game set against the Titans. They will start the 2021 campaign with an eight-game road trip north of the border in Canada as Tri-City also visits Atlantic Division opponents Québec and Trois-Rivières.

The ValleyCats return to The Joe for their home opener on Friday, June 4th as they host Les Capitales de Québec from June 4th - 6th. The fourth member of the Atlantic Division, the New York Boulders, will be in town from June 8th - 10th to complete the opening home stand. June 7th and all Mondays will be off days on the schedule, with the exception of Memorial Day and Labor Day.

The team will play a 96-game schedule, including 48 at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium. The schedule will primarily feature games against the Can-Am Conference, which is made up of the Atlantic and Northeast Divisions. The Northeast Division consists of the Ottawa Titans, New Jersey Jackals, Sussex County Miners, and Washington Wild Things. The schedule was designed to reduce travel but will include some limited crossover with the Midwestern Conference, which includes the Central and West Divisions.

The 'Cats will continue a longstanding tradition with a home game on July 4th as the team plays host to Québec July 2nd - 4th. The schedule includes a nine-game home stand from June 18th - 27th and wraps up on Sunday, September 12th. The final regular season game at The Joe is slated for Thursday, September 9th as part of a three-game set against Sussex County. The four Division winners will make the playoffs with both rounds played in a best-of-five game format.

The Frontier League features 16 clubs stretching from the Atlantic Ocean to the Mississippi River and from the Ohio River to the St. Lawrence Seaway. The schedule normally begins in mid-May but has been adjusted for 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and transition across the baseball industry. Located in Pomona, NY, the New York Boulders will be the closest geographical team to Tri-City at just over 120 miles away.

As they begin their first season in the Frontier League, the Tri-City ValleyCats are committed to maintaining the same fan experience while fielding a competitive team on the field. As always, the ValleyCats philosophy and mission remains the same: "To develop fans for life by creating an experience that is affordable, fun, and entertaining, while in a safe and clean environment."

The team's fireworks and promotional schedule will be released at a later date. Information on new mini-plans, season ticket packages, and group ticket options for 2021 is available at www.tcvalleycats.com or by contacting the team's Ticket Operations & Sales Manager, Jessica Guido, at jessicaguido@tcvalleycats.com. The full schedule can be accessed or downloaded on the main page of the ValleyCats website.

