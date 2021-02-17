Grizzlies Announce Schedule

February 17, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - Gateway Grizzlies News Release







SAUGET, Ill. - The Gateway Grizzlies announced Wednesday they will play a full 96-game Frontier League schedule beginning May 27 at GCS Credit Union Ballpark against the Florence Y'alls and concluding Sept. 12 on the road against the Southern Illinois Miners.

The Frontier League has expanded to 16 teams since the Grizzlies last took the field in Sept. 2019. The 16-team league will be divided into the Midwestern Conference and the Can-Am Conference, with each conference comprised of two divisions. The Midwestern Conference will feature the Central Division and the West Division; the Can-Am Conference will be home to the Atlantic Division and the Northeast Division. Gateway will compete in the West Division of the Midwestern Conference.

Gateway is slated to play a full 48-game home schedule in Sauget, including a two-game series against Florence to open the season. Although there will be limited inter-conference play, the Grizzlies will see one of the new additions to the Frontier League, the Quebec Capitales, in early June during their second homestand of the season at GCS Credit Union Ballpark.

The Grizzlies will be in Sauget for the 4th of July against this year as part of a seven-game homestand against division rivals Southern Illinois and Evansville. Gateway also has a back-loaded home schedule, with a nine-game homestand scheduled for mid-August and another nine-gamer at the end of the month that will stretch until the Greatest Night in Baseball, Sept. 5 against Southern Illinois.

The Grizzlies will finish the regular season on the road for the first time since 2014, when they closed the year in Joliet.

In addition to Southern Illinois and Evansville, the Grizzlies also join Florence in the West Division. The other division in the Midwestern Conference, the Central, is comprised of the Schaumburg Boomers, the Joliet Slammers, the Windy City ThunderBolts, and the Lake Erie Crushers. The Washington Wild Things are the only remaining Frontier League team from 2019 that will play in the Can-Am Conference.

Frontier League debuted in 1993 and is the largest of the Major League Baseball Partner Leagues, featuring teams stretching from the Atlantic Ocean to the Mississippi River and from the Ohio River to the St. Lawrence Seaway. More information and the complete 2021 schedule can be found at frontierleague.com.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from February 17, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.