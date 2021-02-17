Baseball Is Back in Florence, Y'all

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls are proud to announce their 2021 Inaugural Frontier League season schedule. That is right, Frontier League baseball is BACK in the Tri-State and it all begins Memorial Day Weekend.

Opening Day will be May 29th, beginning a 3-game series against the Southern Illinois Miners, immediately followed by a visit from the Lake Erie Crushers.

"Last year, we showed the community that we could safely play baseball in front of fans," said Florence Y'alls President, David DelBello. "Now, it's time to take it a step further and have our inaugural season in the Frontier League as the Florence Y'alls."

The 96-game schedule will feature 8 Thirsty Thursdays, 7 Firework Fridays and 8 Rockin' Saturdays. The Florence Y'alls full 2021 promotional schedule will be released April 1 along with all the giveaways, promotional appearances, theme nights and concession specials. Individual tickets to Y'alls games will go on sale April 1, as well.

"We have some amazing promotional nights planned," said Director of Fan Communications, Hannah Siefert. "2020 didn't turn out exactly the way we planned, so it is time to have as much fun as we can in 2021!"

Season Tickets, Mini Plans and Club Y'allers Memberships are on sale now at florenceyalls.com. These plans are designed for families and individuals who love to have FUN, watch live baseball in the Tri-State at an affordable price. Remember, the Y'alls always have FREE parking!

To view the 2021 Florence Y'alls schedule, visit florenceyalls.com. Follow the Y'alls on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for more updates on the season.

