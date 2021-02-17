Frontier League Announces 2021 Schedule

Sauget, IL - The Frontier League has released its schedule for its 28th season, which will feature sixteen clubs playing a 96-game, full-season format. Opening day for the 2021 season will be on Thursday, May 27, with the regular season concluding on Sunday, September 12.

For the 2021 season, the Frontier League will be split into two conferences of two divisions each. The Can-Am Conference features the New York Boulders, Quebec Capitales, Tri-City ValleyCats, and Trois- Rivieres Aigles in the Atlantic Division plus the New Jersey Jackals, Ottawa Titans, Sussex County Miners, and Washington Wild Things in the Northeast Division. The Midwestern Conference includes a Central Division of the Lake Erie Crushers, Joliet Slammers, Schaumburg Boomers, and Windy City ThunderBolts and a West Division of the Evansville Otters, Florence Y'alls, Gateway Grizzlies, and Southern Illinois Miners.

In order to minimize travel and to enhance regional rivalries the 2021 schedule will be played largely in- conference. Washington will have cross-over games with Florence and Lake Erie, both of whom will make a 6-game trip to the Can-Am Conference. Quebec City and Trois-Rivieres will each make a 6-game trip to the Midwest, with Gateway and Southern Illinois hosting the Capitales while the Aigles visit Schaumburg and Windy City.

The two newest members of the Frontier League battle each other to open the regular season when Tri- City visits Ottawa. Quebec, New York, Sussex County, Gateway, Lake Erie, Joliet, and Schaumburg also begin 2021 at home. Trois-Rivieres and Windy City open their home schedules the following night with New Jersey and Florence having their home openers on Saturday, May 29. Evansville and Southern Illinois return home for Tuesday, June 1 while Tri-City and Washington have their home openers on Friday, June 4.

Due to a compressed schedule and the many logistics involved in staging the event, the Frontier League will not have an All-Star Game in 2021.

Playoffs begin on Tuesday, September 14 with the four division winners qualifying.

Debuting in 1993, the Frontier League is the largest of the Major League Baseball Partner Leagues and features teams stretching from the Atlantic Ocean to the Mississippi River and from the Ohio River to the St. Lawrence Seaway. More information and the complete 2021 schedule can be found at www.frontierleague.com.

