ValleyCats and Wild Things Rained out on Saturday

May 20, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - Today's game (May 20th) has been postponed due to inclement weather, and will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader tomorrow, May 21st. The twin bill consisting of two seven-inning games will start at 3 p.m. Tomorrow will be the second Sunday FunDay presented by Highmark Blue Shield by Northeastern New York of the 2023 season. Gates will open at 1:45 p.m. with summer reading from the players, and fans can have a pregame catch at the field starting at 2 p.m.

Tickets for tonight's games are now rain checks, and may be redeemed for tickets to any remaining 2023 ValleyCats home game. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the ValleyCats box office at 518-629-CATS (2287).

"Tonight's game may be postponed, but Chick-fil-A is still inviting all community members to stop by the Chick-fil-A Mobile Kitchen in Parking Lot H at the Joe at 6:30 p.m. for one complimentary Original Chicken Sandwich on a first come, first served basis."

