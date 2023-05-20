Sullivan Dominates, Titans Fall to Grizzlies

May 20, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Ottawa Titans News Release







Sauget, IL - Collin Sullivan (win, 1-0) tossed six and a third masterful innings, as the Ottawa Titans (2-6) dropped their fifth straight game with a 12-2 loss to the Gateway Grizzlies (6-2) on Saturday.

The Grizzlies got to Titans starter Damon Casetta-Stubbs (loss, 0-1) scoring four runs on five hits in the bottom half of the first. DJ Stewart opened the scoring with an RBI single, then Peter Zimmerman knocked in a couple with the bases loaded to extend the lead, before Andrew Penner crossed the plate on an error, making it 4-0.

Jairus Richards added to the lead with a two-run homer off Casetta-Stubbs in the third inning, putting the Grizzlies in front 6-0.

The night would belong to Sullivan, who retired twelve of the first thirteen he faced in his first start of the season. Sullivan had his no-hit bid broken up by a one-out single by Taylor Wright in the fifth inning. Sullivan would exit after six and a third and allow one run, on three hits, walking one, and strikeout a career-high eleven for the win.

Clint Freeman blew the game open with a grand slam off Nick MacDonald part of a five-run fifth inning, adding to his league-leading 16 RBI.

The Titans got on the board in the seventh, as reliever Alec Whaley plunked Ivan Marin with the bases loaded, bringing home a run.

After Abdiel Diaz responded with an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh, Gabe Snyder would cash in another with an RBI single for the Titans in the eighth.

Taylor Wright finished the night 2-for-4, while Jamey Smart extended his on-base streak to eight, going 1-for-4 in the loss.

The Ottawa Titans complete their three-game series tomorrow afternoon with the Gateway Grizzlies at 2:05 pm ET at Grizzlies Ballpark. The Titans return home on Tuesday morning to take on the Sussex County Miners. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and live-streamed on Flo Baseball. For information on season tickets, group outings, and nine-game mini packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from May 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.