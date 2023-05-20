Hinchliffe Stadium Opener Postponed

May 20, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - New Jersey Jackals News Release







Paterson, NJ - Today's scheduled contest between the Sussex County Miners (6-1, 1st FL East) and New Jersey Jackals (3-4, 2nd, FL East) has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up as part of a double-header on July 3, when the Miners return to Hinchliffe Stadium.

Today's game was set to lift the curtain on a $100m renovation to historic Hinchliffe Stadium, but that will now occur tomorrow at 4:35pm for the series finale between these two clubs.

Tickets purchased for today's game will be good for any other regular season home game in 2023.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from May 20, 2023

Hinchliffe Stadium Opener Postponed - New Jersey Jackals

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.