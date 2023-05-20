Middle Game at Troy Postponed

TROY, NY. - The middle game of the three-game set in Troy at Joseph L Bruno Stadium between Tri-City and Washington has been postponed. It will be made up as part of a doubleheader with two seven-inning games Sunday, May 21 at 3:00 p.m.

The matchup on the mound was set to be Spencer Johnston (1-0, 1.80 ERA) and Rafi Vazquez (0-0, 1.29 ERA) for the Wild Things and ValleyCats, respectively. Sunday's probables were Greg Loukinen (2-0, 0.00 ERA) and Elijah Gill (0-1, 9.20 ERA).

You can watch the games on FloSports (subscription required) or listen for free on Mixlr at bit.ly/wtmixlr or the Mixlr app by following @WashWildThings.

