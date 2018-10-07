Valleau Returns to Solar Bears from AHL Camp

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that defenseman Nolan Valleau has returned to the organization after appearing in training camp with the San Jose Barracuda, the American Hockey League affiliate of the San Jose Sharks. Orlando has also released rookie forward Jared Fiegl and rookie goaltender Dillon Kelley.

Valleau, 25, had agreed to terms with Orlando on Sept. 12 and enters his fourth pro season - and second with Orlando - after leading the Solar Bears defensive corps in scoring with 34 points (8g-26a) last season.

Fiegl, 22, had appeared in two preseason games with Orlando after originally signing with the team on Aug. 8.

Kelley, 24, was in training camp on a tryout basis and appeared in one preseason contest with the Solar Bears, making 20 saves in a 3-1 loss at Florida on Saturday night.

