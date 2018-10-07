Valleau Returns to Solar Bears from AHL Camp
October 7, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that defenseman Nolan Valleau has returned to the organization after appearing in training camp with the San Jose Barracuda, the American Hockey League affiliate of the San Jose Sharks. Orlando has also released rookie forward Jared Fiegl and rookie goaltender Dillon Kelley.
Valleau, 25, had agreed to terms with Orlando on Sept. 12 and enters his fourth pro season - and second with Orlando - after leading the Solar Bears defensive corps in scoring with 34 points (8g-26a) last season.
Fiegl, 22, had appeared in two preseason games with Orlando after originally signing with the team on Aug. 8.
Kelley, 24, was in training camp on a tryout basis and appeared in one preseason contest with the Solar Bears, making 20 saves in a 3-1 loss at Florida on Saturday night.
Opening Night:
The Solar Bears open the 2018-19 season - presented by XYMOPrint - when they host the Atlanta Gladiators at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center on Saturday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets.
2018-19 Single-Game Tickets Now on Sale:
Single-game tickets for the Orlando Solar Bears 2018-19 regular season home schedule are now on sale! Fans can purchase single-game tickets for as little as $15 at the Amway Center box office, or online at Ticketmaster.com.
2018-19 Season Ticket Memberships:
Season Ticket Memberships for the seventh season of ECHL Orlando Solar Bears hockey are now on sale. Full and Half-Season memberships are both available, starting as low as $270. For more information, call (407) 951-8200 or visit orlandosolarbearshockey.com.
