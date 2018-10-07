Solar Bears Drop Preseason Finale to Everblades

ESTERO, Fla. - Brady Shaw scored the lone goal for the Orlando Solar Bears (2-1-0-0) as the team fell to the Florida Everblades (1-1-0-0) by a 3-1 score in its preseason finale on Saturday night at Hertz Arena.

The Everblades scored two goals in quick succession within the game's first 63 seconds, as John McCarron beat Dillon Kelley at 0:52 and Trevor Petersen scored at 1:03 of the first period to put Orlando in a 2-0 hole.

The Solar Bears almost scored late in the stanza as Alexandre Ranger appeared to have beaten Jeremy Helvig, but the horn had already sounded negating a potential score.

Neither team found the back of the net during the second period, setting up a third period that saw the Everblades add a power-play goal from Derek Sheppard at 8:56, before Shaw spoiled Helvig's shutout bid with his first goal of the preseason at 16:37.

Kelley took the loss with 20 saves; Helvig earned the win for Florida with 34 stops.

NOTABLES

Ryan Siiro contributed the lone assist on Shaw's goal, giving him the team scoring lead at the conclusion of the 2018 exhibition schedule with four points (1g-3a).

Shaw led the Solar Bears with six shots on goal in Saturday's contest.

THREE STARS

1) Jeremy Helvig - FLA

2) John McCarron - FLA

3) Trevor Petersen - FLA

