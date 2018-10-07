Americans Score Late to Beat KC

October 7, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release





Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, defeated the Kansas City Mavericks on Saturday by a score of 3-2 at Allen Event Center Community Rink in front of a crowd of 227.

The Americans trailed 1-0 in the first period when JC Campagna tied the score with his first of the preseason. The game would remain tied until Dante Salituro cashed in with his first of the preseason to give Allen a 2-1 lead. The score would remain that way until midway through the third period, when Radoslav Illo would tie the game for KC. Allen answered again at 19:51 when Alex Breton fired a snapshot from the left side to give Allen the lead for good.

The Americans outshot Kansas City 36-31 on the night. There were 12 penalties called in the game, seven on Allen and five on Kansas City. Each team had one power play goal. Andrew D'Agostini got the start in goal and the win for the Americans.

