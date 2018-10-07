Mariners Top Monarchs, 5-2, in Exhibition Game

EXETER, N.H. - The Manchester Monarchs fell to the Maine Mariners, 5-2, Sunday night at the Rinks At Exeter in the Monarchs only preseason game of the year.

The Mariners started the scoring at 10:48 of the first period on the first goal of the preseason for Ryan Badger. Tyler Maltby skated the puck along the left wing into the Mariners offensive zone, where he fed a pass into the slot for Badger, who roofed a shot over the glove of Monarchs goaltender, Charles Williams, to make the score, 1-0.

Maine added to their lead on the power play at 17:23 of the first period, on the first goal of the season for John Furgele. After getting the puck at the top of the left circle, Furgele weaved his way into the slot and wristed a shot past Williams, to give the Mariners a 2-0 lead.

Maine extended their lead at 7:43 and 12:28 of the second period on a goal by Drew Melanson and a power-play tally by Mike Marnell, to make the score, 4-0.

Spencer Watson got the Monarchs on the board at 15:01 of the second period, scoring his first of the season. Watson received a pass in the slot from Matt Marcinew, and beat Mariners goaltender, Chris Nell, above his pad, to make the score, 4-1.

Goals by Dwyer Tschantz of the Mariners and Stepan Falkovsky of the Monarchs finished off the scoring on the night, resulting in a 5-2 Mariners victory.

The Monarchs open the season on the road against the Brampton Beast on Oct. 13, before returning home on Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. to face the Newfoundland Growlers. For tickets to Opening Night, Season Memberships and group tickets, please contact the Monarchs front office at 603-626-7825.

NOTES:

Chris Nell played 40 minutes in net for the Mariners, before Connor LaCouvee took over for the third period.

Charles Williams made 33 saves on 38 shots.

