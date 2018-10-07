ECHL Transactions - October 7
October 7, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, October 7, 2018:
TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
Cincinnati:
Nick Minerva, D
Justin Levac, F
Florida:
Michael Bunn, F
Stephen Klein, G
Logan Garst, F
Jacksonville:
Derek Makimaa, F
Andrew Hare, G
Michael Casale, F
Joe McKeown, F
Preston Kugler, D
Orlando:
Jared Fiegl, F
Dillon Kelley, G
Rapid City:
Parker Moskal, F
Derek Sutliffe, F
Michael Thomas, F
Brandon Fehd, D
Taylor Love, D
Kajon McKay, F
Kevin Porter, F
Reading:
Troy Passingham, G
Don Olivieri, D
Cody Brown, F
Chris Lijdsman, D
Toledo:
John Siemer, F
Luke Kirwan, F
Worcester:
Ryan Hubbard, G
Charlie Millen, G
Tyler Palmer, D
Pat Condon, D
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Cincinnati:
Jeff Murray, F
Jeff Smith, F
Andrew Tessier, D
Rapid City:
Matt Zenzola, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
Add Matt Lane, F assigned by Milwaukee
Idaho:
Delete Michael Neville, F traded to Florida
Manchester:
Add Zach Guercia, G signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster
Norfolk:
Add Patrick D'Amico, F added to training camp roster
Orlando:
Add Nolan Valleau, D added to training camp roster
Utah:
Delete Joey Ratelle, F recalled by Manitoba
Worcester:
Add Austin Block, F signed contract, added to training camp roster
