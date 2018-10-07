ECHL Transactions - October 7

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, October 7, 2018:

TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Cincinnati:

Nick Minerva, D

Justin Levac, F

Florida:

Michael Bunn, F

Stephen Klein, G

Logan Garst, F

Jacksonville:

Derek Makimaa, F

Andrew Hare, G

Michael Casale, F

Joe McKeown, F

Preston Kugler, D

Orlando:

Jared Fiegl, F

Dillon Kelley, G

Rapid City:

Parker Moskal, F

Derek Sutliffe, F

Michael Thomas, F

Brandon Fehd, D

Taylor Love, D

Kajon McKay, F

Kevin Porter, F

Reading:

Troy Passingham, G

Don Olivieri, D

Cody Brown, F

Chris Lijdsman, D

Toledo:

John Siemer, F

Luke Kirwan, F

Worcester:

Ryan Hubbard, G

Charlie Millen, G

Tyler Palmer, D

Pat Condon, D

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Cincinnati:

Jeff Murray, F

Jeff Smith, F

Andrew Tessier, D

Rapid City:

Matt Zenzola, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

Add Matt Lane, F assigned by Milwaukee

Idaho:

Delete Michael Neville, F traded to Florida

Manchester:

Add Zach Guercia, G signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster

Norfolk:

Add Patrick D'Amico, F added to training camp roster

Orlando:

Add Nolan Valleau, D added to training camp roster

Utah:

Delete Joey Ratelle, F recalled by Manitoba

Worcester:

Add Austin Block, F signed contract, added to training camp roster

