Valkyries Guard Kate "Money" Martin Has Rave Reviews from Star Teammates

December 6, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







Drafted to the Golden State Valkyries in the Dec. 6 Expansion Draft, guard Kate Martin has left a lasting impact on several of her former star teammates. Martin attended the University of Iowa, playing four of her five collegiate seasons alongside her best friend and one of the premier faces of women's basketball, Caitlin Clark. Clark considers Martin one of the best teammates she's ever had through her personality and leadership abilities. Clark also praises Martin's unselfish team-first approach, which is evident in her energy level on both ends of the court.

"It's rare at the pro level what she can bring to a team," Clark said. "She's one of those people that's not going to care how many points, rebounds or assists she has. She's just going to come in and play as hard as possible and be the best teammate she can be. Those are the type of people you want in your locker room."

In addition to her mentality and intangibles, Clark can also pinpoint tangible basketball traits that make her impactful.

"She makes jump shots and threes, she always has her feet ready," Clark said. "Her mid-post game is really good; she has a nice fadeaway and a high basketball IQ."

Martin was selected 18th overall by the Las Vegas Aces in the 2024 WNBA Draft, where she played her rookie campaign for the reigning back-to-back league champions. Martin quickly gelled with her new teammates, creating a viral handshake with the eventual MVP A'ja Wilson, gaining the admiration of lead guard Kelsey Plum and earning a unique nickname from Head Coach Becky Hammon.

"I love that kid," Plum said of Martin. "She picks up things so quickly, she's an amazing sponge. Becky nicknamed her Kate 'Money' Martin. I think that's going to stick. And when I say 'money,' it's not just about scoring, she's just in the right place at the right time. She makes people better."

Martin's value clearly resonated with Valkyries Head Coach Natalie Nakase, who advocated for the Aces to draft her when she was their assistant coach and they will be reunited in Golden State.

"I'm really excited," Martin told ESPN after being selected by the Valkyries. "This league is all about opportunity. I'm excited to build something from the ground up. Coach Nakase is someone you'd want to run through a brick wall for."

