Golden State Valkyries Select Kayla Thornton in 2025 WNBA Expansion Draft

December 6, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

NEW YORK - The Golden State Valkyries have utilized their 2025 Expansion Draft pick to acquire the player contract of Kayla Thornton from the New York Liberty.

"It is incredibly difficult to say goodbye to a player like KT who contributed to the New York Liberty in so many ways over these past two years, including our franchise's first-ever championship," said Liberty GM Jonathan Kolb. "KT quickly became an indelible part of the Liberty family during her two seasons here." Kolb added: "We look forward to celebrating her on May 27 during her return to Barclays Center with open arms where she'll receive her well-earned championship ring."

A nine-year WNBA veteran, Thornton appeared in 80 regular season games in her two seasons with New York, starting 11, where she averaged 5.0 points and 3.1 rebounds on a combined 34.0% from three-point range. Additionally, Kayla came off the bench in 21 total postseason games during her Liberty tenure.

The New York Liberty's 2025 season tips off on Saturday, May 17 against the Las Vegas Aces at Barclays Center, later followed by consecutive home games against Golden State on Tuesday, May 27 and Thursday, May 29.

