Stephanie Talbot Selected by Valkyries in Expansion Draft

December 6, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

LOS ANGELES - Forward Stephanie Talbot was selected by the Golden State Valkyries, rapper E-40 announced Friday during live coverage of the expansion draft on ESPN. Ahead of the Valkyries' inaugural season in 2025, the WNBA's 13th organization had the opportunity to draft up to one player from each of the preexisting 12 teams.

"Steph brought experience, toughness and playmaking ability to our team, and we thank her for everything she brought to the Sparks," Sparks General Manager Raegan Pebley said. "Golden State is getting a strong leader, and we wish her the best in the Bay."

Talbot was signed by the Sparks as a free agent in February 2023 and missed the entire 2023 season with a torn ACL. She previously spent two seasons with the Mercury, one with the Lynx and two with the Storm. In Talbot's lone season with the Sparks, in 2024, the 6'2" forward averaged 3.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists across 37 games (10 starts), while shooting 39.5% from the field.

Talbot has played 199 WNBA games over six seasons, averaging 4.6 points per contest and shooting 43.0% from the field and 36.0% from the three-point line. She won bronze with Team Australia at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, also representing her country at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

