Golden State Valkyries Begin Constructing Inaugural Roster with 11 Selections in 2024 WNBA Expansion Draft

December 6, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

NEW YORK - The Golden State Valkyries began the process of building their inaugural roster by selecting 11 players in the 2024 WNBA Expansion Draft presented by State Farm®, the WNBA announced today.

"We are excited to have officially started the journey of building the Golden State Valkyries 2025 team," said General Manager Ohemaa Nyanin. "Our goal was to construct a roster that embodies both versatility and depth, bringing in a strong mix of leadership, defense, and scoring ability. These players were carefully chosen not only for their skills on the court, but also for their ability to fit into the culture we're working to build here at Golden State."

The list of players selected includes, Iliana Rupert (Atlanta Dream), Maria Conde (Chicago Sky), Veronica Burton (Connecticut Sun), Carla Leite (Dallas Wings), Temi Fagbenle (Indiana Fever), Kate Martin (Las Vegas Aces), Stephanie Talbot (Los Angeles Sparks), Cecilia Zandalasini (Minnesota Lynx), Kayla Thornton (New York Liberty), Monique Billings (Phoenix Mercury), and Julie Vanloo (Washington Mystics). The Valkyries did not select a player from the Seattle Storm.

Four players on the inaugural Golden State roster have won a WNBA championship during their career: Fagbenle and Zandalasini with Minnesota in 2017, Rupert with Las Vegas in 2022, and Thornton with New York in 2024. The team's roster also boasts seven international players - Maria Conde (Spain), Temi Fagbenle (United Kingdom), Carla Leite (France), Iliana Rupert (France), Stephanie Talbot (Australia), Julie Vanloo (Belgium), and Cecilia Zandalasini (Italy).

Golden State selected from a pool of available players as determined by each of the other 12 WNBA franchises. Each team was required to submit a maximum of six players who were "protected" and therefore not eligible for selection in the 2024 Expansion Draft presented by State Farm. Golden State had the opportunity to acquire the player contract of, or the negotiating rights to, one available player from each of the current 12 teams. If a player not signed to a contract for the 2025 season was selected, Golden State shall receive whatever rights to such player that the existing team would have had if that player was not selected in the Expansion Draft.

The Valkyries had the option to select one player who is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent following the 2024 season. Golden State now has the right to designate that unrestricted free agent, Billings, as a "Core" player, giving the team exclusive negotiating rights to her in exchange for an offer of a one-year, fully guaranteed contract at the maximum salary.

Looking ahead, all teams will enter into the WNBA's free agency period, as defined by the Collective Bargaining Agreement. Qualifying offers and "Core" player designations can first be sent Jan. 11 and must be made by Jan. 20. Teams may begin negotiating with players can negotiate on Jan. 21, while contracts and offer sheets may be signed beginning on Feb. 1.

The Valkyries now hold the fifth, 17th and 30th overall selections in the 2025 WNBA Draft presented by State Farm. Golden State will open the regular season on Friday, May 16 when they host the Los Angeles Sparks, who were led last season by three-time WNBA All-Star Dearica Hamby and 2024 WNBA All-Rookie Team selection Rickea Jackson, and who own the No. 2 overall draft pick in 2025 (10:00 p.m. ET).

The results of the 2024 WNBA Expansion Draft presented by State Farm are as follows:

Selections from 2024 Expansion Draft presented by State Farm

Player Former Team Pos Ht Yrs College/Country

Iliana Rupert Atlanta Dream C 6-4 3 France

Maria Conde Chicago Sky F 6-1 0 Florida State/Spain

Veronica Burton Connecticut Sun G 5-9 3 Northwestern

Carla Leite Dallas Wings G 5-9 0 France

Temi Fagbenle Indiana Fever C 6-4 4 USC/United Kingdom

Kate Martin Las Vegas Aces G 6-0 1 Iowa

Stephanie Talbot Los Angeles Sparks F 6-2 6 Australia

Cecilia Zandalasini Minnesota Lynx F 6-2 3 Italy

Kayla Thornton New York Liberty F 6-1 9 Texas-El Paso

Monique Billings* Phoenix Mercury F 6-4 7 UCLA

Julie Vanloo Washington Mystics G 5-8 1 Belgium

* Denotes an unrestricted free agent, meaning that Golden State may designate the player a "Core" player, giving the team exclusive negotiating rights to her in exchange for an offer of a one-year, fully guaranteed contract at the maximum salary.

