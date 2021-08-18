Utterly Dominant: Grizzlies Quiet Rawhide 2-0 for 8th Shutout of Year

Visalia, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (61-30) silenced the Visalia Rawhide (24-67) 2-0 Tuesday evening from Valley Strong Ballpark. Four pitchers combined on the three-hit shutout, the eighth goose egg thrown by Fresno this year. The Grizzlies improved to 17-2 against the Rawhide, 30-13 on the road, 44-6 when allowing three runs or fewer and 12-4 in the first game of a series.

Fresno plated their first run in the seventh when Bladimir Restituyo legged out an infield single, netting Joe Aeilts. In the eighth, Julio Carreras was granted home after a wild pitch lodged into the backstop padding. The two-run cushion was all the Grizzlies pitching staff needed. Tony Locey hurled a career-high five innings, allowing two hits and three walks while fanning six. Blair Calvo (3-1) took over and dazzled for two frames. The righty relished the decision after striking out three. Juan Mejia secured his seventh hold of 2021 after punching out a pair in the eighth. Finally, Robinson Hernandez fanned three batters to notch his Low-A West best 12th save.

The Rawhide mustered only three hits and a trio of walks. Tim Tawa had a single and two walks. Neyfy Castillo sliced a single and Ramses Malave laced a double. Starter Avery Short did not factor in the final line after six scoreless innings. Hugh Fisher (0-1) suffered the loss after he let in two runs (one earned). The clubs are back in action tomorrow night from Visalia.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- RHP Tony Locey (5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 6 K)

- RHP Blair Calvo (2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K)

- RHP Juan Mejia (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K)

- RHP Robinson Hernandez (1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K)

- CF Bladimir Restituyo (2-3, 2B, RBI, SB, CS)

- SS Julio Carreras (2-4, R, 2 SB)

Top Performers: Visalia Rawhide (Arizona Diamondbacks)

- LHP Avery Short (6.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K)

- CF Tim Tawa (1-2, 2 BB, SB)

- 1B Ramses Malave (1-2, 2B, BB)

On Deck:

Wednesday, August 18 @ Visalia Rawhide, Fresno RHP Noah Gotsis (0-1, 1.29) vs. Visalia RHP Luke Albright (0-0, 0.00), 6:00 pm PT

ON THAT FRES-NOTES:

Fresno has won 14 of their last 16, 16 of their last 19 and 22 of their last 27 road games. In that span, the Grizzlies pitching staff have tossed five shutouts and allowed three runs or fewer 18 times (17-1 record). Over seven away series, the Grizzlies have yet to lose one of them, picking up five wins and two ties. The two ties came against the San Jose Giants and Inland Empire 66ers, the first two road series for Fresno in 2021. That means the Grizzlies have won five straight road series.

Drew Romo saw his 21-game hit streak come to an end on Tuesday. The catcher still has the second-longest hit streak of any Low-A West batter this year.

