San Jose Starts Series with Win

August 18, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







San Bernardino, CA - The San Jose Giants struck early and held on for a 6-3 win over the Quakes, taking a 4.5 game lead over Rancho Cucamonga in the race for the final playoff spot in the 2021 playoffs.

Dodgers' rehabbing lefty Victor Gonzalez (0-1) gave up a monster-blast to Luis Matos in the first inning, setting up the momentum just minutes into the game, as the Giants ended a four-game losing streak and extended Rancho's to two straight losses.

Matos crushed a 435-foot blast to straight-away center, his 12th of the year to make it 3-0.

A two-run homer off the bat of Harrison Freed made it a 5-0 game in the fourth against Kendall Williams.

Rancho finally answered against Giants' starter Prelander Berroa, as Sauryn Lao opened the fifth with a long home run, his 11th of the year to make it 5-1.

Berroa (5-4) was strong throughout on Tuesday, as that's the only run he allowed over five innings, surrendering just two hits, while fanning eight in the win.

The Giants got another in the seventh, as Abdiel Layer homered off Braydon Fisher to up the lead to 6-1.

Imanol Vargas cut into the deficit in the bottom of the inning, as his 11th homer made it 6-3.

That's as close as the Quakes would get though, as San Jose reliever Clay Helvey notched his 10th save by retiring all six batters he faced over two perfect innings, including five punch-outs.

The Quakes (51-39) will look to earn their first win of the series on Wednesday, as they send Carlos Duran (2-3) to the mound against San Jose's Carson Ragsdale (5-4). Game time will be 6:30pm from LoanMart Field.

Wednesday is another Terra Vista Animal Hospital Bark in the Ballpark, as four-legged friends are welcome with the purchase of a $3 Pet Pass. Tickets for game one of the six-game series are available at rcquakes.com.

All games can be heard live with Mike Lindskog, by visiting our website at rcquakes.com and click the Listen Live button. You can also download the iHeart Radio app and find the RC Quakes Radio channel or on the Tune-In Radio app, by searching keyword Quakes. Have Amazon Alexa or a Google Home? You can use voice command to get the Quakes too, by enabling the Alexa and Google Skills for both iHeart Radio and Tune-In Radio.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from August 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.