Avery Short Throws Solid Game in 2-0 Rawhide Defeat

August 18, 2021







VISALIA, CA - Tuesday's series opener against the Fresno Grizzlies proved to be one of the finer pitching performances from Visalia all season in what was essentially a pitching duel with only two runs and 11 hits combined between the ballclubs.

Avery Short, the starter for the first game of the six-game series, threw six innings with three strikeouts and a grand total of zero earned runs as the usually struggling pitcher had his best game of the year and looks to be one of the key rotation arms on a team that has been depleted thanks to promotions to High-A Hillsboro.

The Rawhide used only two relievers, Hugh Fisher and Eric Mendez, who combined for three innings, three strikeouts and only two runs. Fisher has steadily improved from his first appearance for Visalia and has one of the more fun to watch throwing motions on the team. Fisher was given the loss putting his record on the year at 0-1.

Fielding was solid as well for Visalia as they recorded zero errors, although this might have been a result of the Rawhide pitchers not giving them too many opportunities to record any misplays.

Visalia's hitting abilities were non-existent as they only recorded three hits, including being no-hit by Grizzlies starter Toney Locey through 4.2 innings. Only Tim Tawa, Neyfy Castillo, and Ramses Malave were able to reach base off of a hit with Tawa and Malave also combining for three walks.

The Rawhide face the Grizzlies in game 2 of the 6 game series Wednesday at 6 PM pacific time.

