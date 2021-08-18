Nuts Lift a Pair of Home Runs in Fifth Straight Win

Modesto, CA - Corey Rosier and Alberto Rodriguez both homered in the Modesto Nuts 11-4 victory over the Stockton Ports on Tuesday night at John Thurman Field.

The win is the Nuts (48-43) fifth straight victory.

It was the Ports (38-53) that struck first against Nuts starter Josias De Los Santos (W, 4-6) with an RBI double in the third inning.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Ports made a pitching change after a lead off walk to bring Daniel Martinez (L, 3-5) into the game. Corey Rosier gave the Nuts the lead when he launched a powerful two-run homer over the right field wall. Rosier ended with three RBI in the game.

In the fifth, the Nuts opened it up against Martinez with five runs. Alberto Rodriguez started the scoring with a solo home run. Eric Jones drove home two with a RBI single. Ty Duvall doubled home a run. Martinez worked two innings and allowed six runs on five hits.

The Nuts added four more runs in the eighth. Noelvi Marte doubled home two runs. Colin Davis had an RBI fielder's choice. Cesar Izturis Jr. singled in a run.

De Los Santos worked six strong innings for the Nuts. He gave up the third-inning RBI double and an error allowed a run to score in the sixth. De Los Santos walked the first three hitters of the seventh inning to get taken out of the game. Peyton Alford (S, 1/1) worked the final three innings for the Nuts allowing two inherited runners to score in the seventh. The lefty would not allow another hit as he finished the game with a strikeout of Lawrence Butler.

Game two of the six-game set between the Modesto Nuts and Stockton Ports is on Wednesday night at 7:05pm.

