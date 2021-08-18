Sixers Pitching Shines as Big Inning Holds up over Storm

San Bernardino, CA - The Inland Empire 66ers of San Bernardino scored four times in third inning on Tuesday night versus the Lake Elsinore Storm and those runs stood up as the Sixers took the series-opening contest 4-1 at San Manuel Stadium. Inland Empire (46-45) did not have a base runner after the fourth inning but the trio Julio Goff, Brandon Dufault and Ryan Costeiu stymied the Storm (39-51) after they scratched a lone run in the first inning.

Storm leadoff batter Euribiel Angeles drilled the first pitch of the game from Goff off the wall in left for a double. After Goff (5-5) got a pair of outs and was a strike away from escaping the leadoff two-bagger unscathed, Jarryd Dale fought off a 2-2 pitch for a RBI single and a 1-0 lead. The Storm did not score again and were 0-6 with runners in scoring position the rest of the game. Goff allowed four more hits and one walk in his remaining four innings notching four Ks. Ruben Galindo (3-3) ran into trouble in the third as he hit Inland Empire's Jose Guzman to open the frame and walked Myles Emmerson to put two on. Carson Matthews then tied the game with a RBI single and after D'Shawn Knowles' bunt single loaded the bases, Kyren Paris came through with a two-run single making it 3-1 in favor of the 66ers. Braxton Martinez then knocked home Knowles on a RBI groundout for a 4-1 advantage. The Sixers threatened in the fourth as Guzman walked and Emmerson doubled (the Sixers' only extra-base hit) to open the frame but they were stranded as Inland Empire's final 15 batters were set down in order. The runs from the third held up however as Brandon Dufault followed Goff and tossed two no-hit, one walk innings with two Ks. Ryan Costeiu followed Dufault and the righty from the University of Arkansas finished of the contest with two no-hit innings of his own with a pair of strikeouts to earn his first professional save.

The series continues Wednesday at 7:05 pm. The contest can be seen and heard live on 66ers.com.

