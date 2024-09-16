Utilityman Nick Yorke Selected by Pittsburgh

INDIANAPOLIS - The Pittsburgh Pirates today selected the contract of utilityman Nick Yorke, their No. 6 prospect according to MLB Pipeline. He will be the fifth member of the 2024 Indianapolis Indians to make his major league debut this season, following right-handed starting pitcher Paul Skenes, catcher Grant Koch, southpaw Brady Feigl and outfielder/first baseman Billy Cook.

Yorke, 22, began the season in Boston's farm system with Double-A Portland (45 games) and Triple-A Worcester (38 games) before being traded to Pittsburgh in exchange for right-handed pitcher Quinn Priester on July 29. He made his Pirates organization debut with Indianapolis on July 31 and hit .355 (54- for-152) with 26 runs, 17 doubles, two home runs, 26 RBI, a .507 slugging percentage and .938 OPS in 40 games. Since joining Indy at the end of July, he ranks among International League leaders in hits (1st), doubles (1st), batting average (3rd), extra-base hits (T-3rd, 19), total bases (4th, 77), on-base percentage (5th, .431), RBI (T-10th) and runs (T-10th). He was also named Indianapolis' August Player of the Month after hitting .340 (34-for-100) with 12 doubles and 17 RBI in 27 contests.

Between organizations since making his Triple-A debut with Worcester on June 5, Yorke leads the IL with a .333 batting average and 99 hits. He also ranks among league leaders in runs (2nd, 58), on-base percentage (3rd, .420), doubles (3rd, 25), total bases (5th, 148), OPS (6th, .918) and extra-base hits (T-6th, 33) in that time. Yorke was originally selected by Boston as the 17th overall pick in the 2020 First-Year Player Draft out of Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, Calif.) High School.

Indianapolis' first-time callups are presented by Franciscan Health.

