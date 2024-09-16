Two Top 30 Pitchers Promoted from Wichita, Marco Raya and Cory Lewis Transferred to Saints

September 16, 2024 - International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - As the last week of the season has arrived, there is one final chance for prospects to get a taste of Triple-A. That is what Marco Raya and Cory Lewis will be getting, as they were promoted to St. Paul on Monday.

Raya, 22, is the No. 6 prospect in the Twins organization, per MLB Pipeline. He started 24 games with the Double-A Wichita Wind Surge, going 3-4 with a 4.27 ERA. His 24 starts are tied for the fifth-most in the Texas League. He walked 44 and struck out a career-high 99 batters over 92.2 innings. Over his last eight appearances, since July 26, Raya has allowed nine earned runs in 38.2 innings, a 2.09 ERA in that span.

The Laredo, Texas native pitched for High-A Cedar Rapids and Wichita in 2023, going 0-4 with a 4.02 ERA in 22 starts. He struck out 65 while walking 22 in 62.2 innings, holding opponents to a .197 batting average.

Raya made his professional debut in 2022, appearing in 19 games (17 starts) for Fort Myers, where he went 3-2 with a 3.05 ERA in his first season after missing the 2021 season with a right rotator cuff strain.

Raya was drafted in the fourth round in 2020 out of United South High School in Laredo, Texas.

Lewis, 23, is rated the No. 21 prospect in the Twins system by MLB Pipeline. He has spent most of the season with the Wind Surge, where he made 15 appearances (13 starts), going 2-6 with a 2.59 ERA. In 66.0 innings, he walked 34 and struck out 80 and held opponents to a .227 batting average. He made three minor league rehab appearances with the FCL Twins and Fort Myers, recovering from a right shoulder impingement. Since August 1, Lewis has allowed six earned runs in his last 39.0 innings, posting a 1.38 ERA in that span.

The Fountain Valley, California native split the 2023 season between Fort Myers and High-A Cedar Rapids, where he combined to go 9-4 with a 2.49 ERA. He walked 33 and struck out 118 in 101.1 innings. His efforts earned him the Jim Rantz Award as the Twins minor league Pitcher of the Year and an MiLB.com organization All-Star nod. He was tied for first among all Twins minor league pitchers in wins (9), second in strikeouts (118), tied for third in games started (22) and seventh in innings pitched (101.1).

Lewis was drafted in the ninth round in 2022 out of UC Santa Barbara, where he was a first-team All-Big West selection in 2022, going 9-1 with a 3.57 ERA as a redshirt sophomore.

To make room on the Saints' roster, Hobie Harris has been placed on the Development List and Nick Wittgren was released. Adam Plutko was also activated from the injured list and placed on the development list.

The Saints' roster now holds the league maximum 28 players, with 16 pitchers and 12 position players, with one Major League rehab assignment, six on the Injured List, three on the Development List and one on the Temporary Inactive List.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.