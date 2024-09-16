Mud Hens Weekly No. 25: September 16, 2024

September 16, 2024 - International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







Overall Record: 66-77, 8th, 20.5 GB, I.L. West Division, Current Streak: 4 Losses

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

September 10 at Omaha (8-1 Win)

September 11 at Omaha (9-2 Win)

September 12 at Omaha (7-1 Loss)

September 13 at Omaha (4-2 Loss)

September 14 at Omaha (6-5 Loss)

September 15 at Omaha (7-1 Loss)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

September 17 vs. Columbus (6:35 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

September 18 vs. Columbus (12:05 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

September 19 vs. Columbus (6:35 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

September 20 vs. Columbus (7:05 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

September 21 vs. Columbus (5:05 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

September 22 vs. Columbus (2:05 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

MUD HENS NOTES

Lost in the storm: The Toledo Mud Hens dropped the series to the Omaha Storm Chasers 4-2. The Mud Hens started the series hot with commanding wins on Tuesday (8-1) and Wednesday (9-2). However, it was all Omaha from there, as the Storm Chasers took the last four games of the series to take the series victory. Toledo finishes the season series with Omaha going 4-14 against the first half champions.

Rakin' Ryan: Outfielder Ryan Vilade has been on a tear in September for the Mud Hens. Vilade is hitting .352 (19-54) in September, with two home runs, four doubles, and seven RBI. Vilade went 8-23 against Omaha, tallying a home run, an RBI, and two doubles while scoring twice. Vilade rides into the final series of the season with a three-game hitting streak, going 4-12 (.333) with a home run, a walk, and a strikeout.

Big fly Bligh: Outfielder Bligh Madris has had a strong September, hitting .250 (11-44) with four home runs, three doubles, and 11 RBI. Madris has walked seven times and scored nine times since the calendar flipped. Madris rode an eight-game hitting streak (10-33, 4 HR, 10 RBI) into the series finale on Sunday, but snapped the streak going 0-3 with a walk. "Big Fly Bligh" has reached base in each of his previous 13 games, going 13-57 (.228) with seven walks spanning back to 8/31 in Worcester. Madris also just needs one home run in the final series to join Andrew Navigato as the only Mud Hens ever with a 20HR/20SB season.

Swingin' Stephen: Catcher Stephen Scott has been seeing beach balls at the plate as of late, riding a six-game hitting streak. Over that streak, Scott is 10-22 (.455) with a home run, a triple, two doubles, and six RBI while scoring four times. The backstop closed out his series in Omaha with a 3-3 day that included the lone RBI for Toledo.

Punching tickets: Left-hander Lael Lockhart helped the Hens achieve a feat for the first time since 2019 in his start on Wednesday. Lockhart broke the 100-strikeout plateau, giving the Hens a trio of 100-strikeout pitchers. Lockhart (105) joins Devin Sweet (108) and Ty Madden (102) beyond the century mark. The last trio of arms to achieve that for Toledo was Tim Adleman (109), Tyler Alexander (108), and Mark Hall (106) in 2019.

The final stand: The Toledo Mud Hens come home for the final time in 2024, welcoming the surging Columbus Clippers into Fifth Third Field. After finishing the first half at the bottom of the International League at 32-42, Columbus used a sparkling second half to find them leading the way for the second half championship at 45-23 and now 77-65 overall. The Mud Hens are 6-6 against the Clippers with a chance to take the season series and spoil the in-state rival's playoff push.

Mud Hens Player of the Week:

Ryan Vilade (8-23, HR, RBI, 2 2B, 2 R, 5 BB, 4 K)

Mud Hens Pitcher of the Week:

Lael Lockhart (W, 5.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, HR, 4 BB, 6 K)

