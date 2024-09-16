Curtain Closes on 2024 Saints Season During September 17-22 Homestand

September 16, 2024 - International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - It's the longest timeframe without baseball: the last out of the final game of the season until the first pitch of the next season. We've created so many memories during the 2024 year, but we're not mailing it in as this is our time to show our appreciation. We will neither bobble nor waiver when it comes to the promotions we put out this week. There will be no fighting, but probably some tears as we all go our respective ways for the winter. Join us one last time during the September 17-22 homestand and help put a bow on another incredible year.

Tuesday, September 17 vs. Indianapolis Indians (Pittsburgh Pirates), 6:37 p.m. - Bobblection 2024

You know what they say about the best laid plans of mice and men...they often go awry. Since 2004 the St. Paul Saints have brought out the two presidential candidates to CHS Field, in bobblehead form. They've allowed you, the fan, to decide who will win the road to the White House. A funny thing happened on the way to this year's bobblection. The candidates were set. We had the bobbleheads made and then, well you know what happened. Here's the thing about bobbleheads. They take months to make. There wasn't enough time to create a new one, but as they say in the business, "The Show Must Go On." So here we are. You choose. Will it be the Republican nominee for President: Donald Trump, or the Democrat nominee: Joe Biden Kamala Harris Joe Biden (bobblehead). We never claimed the bobblection process was perfect. As fans enter the gates, they will choose which bobblehead they want. The first candidate to have all 1,000 of their bobbleheads chosen first will be declared the winner. Find out how other teams doing bobblection called their races by traveling around the U.S. on a Sun Country Travel Tuesday.

Wednesday, September 18 vs. Indianapolis Indians, 6:37 p.m. - First Responders Night presented by Minneapolis College

In an emergency, they are the first to show up. Whether it's firefighters, police officers, paramedics, or EMT's, they have a high-stressed job that often times comes down to a split-second decision. We don't realize we need them, until we actually need them. That's why we dedicate an entire night to them on First Responders Night presented by Minneapolis College. We love to give back so 10% of the sales of Schell's Firebrick from August Schell Brewing Company at the Section 103 bar will be donated to various fire departments and charities. An estimated 4.6 million people serve as a first responder for their career. While we celebrate these men and women today, don't forget that October 28 is National First Responders Day. It was created in 2017. The best way to thank a first response is sincere gratitude, although feel free to stop by a firehouse and drop off some baked goods if you so choose. Find out where all the first responders are around the state on an Explore Minnesota Wednesday.

Thursday, September 19 vs. Indianapolis Indians, 6:37 p.m. - Fighting Saints Night presented by Undeniably Dairy

We will try to capture the spirit of this promotion, but there is no guarantee we keep our gloves on. Don't be mad when we're putting on the foil because we do it every night. We honor the team that we often get confused with on our Fighting Saints Night presented by Undeniably Dairy. The Fighting Saints were part of the 12 original teams of the WHA from 1972-76. After not finishing the 1976 season, the second installment of the Saints came from Cleveland, Ohio for the 1976-77 season. Among the most notable players were Wayne Connelly, the team's leading scorer, Mike Antonovich, the team's career games leader, Hockey Hall of Famer Dave Keon, Gord Gallant, and Mike Holmgren. This is your final chance of the season to get the jersey off the player's back with our jersey auction during the game. The jersey has the "Fighting Saints" script across the chest with the primary hockey logo guy on the sleeve. Hockey and beer go hand in hand so it's perfect it lands on a Thirsty Thursday featuring $2 beers and two-for-one Bud Light Seltzers.

Friday, September 20 vs. Indianapolis Indians, 6:37 p.m. - Teacher Appreciation Night Presented by Comcast with Friday Night Fireworks Powered by Xcel Energy

They are the unsung heroes of our formative years. Outside of our parents, they may be the most important people in our lives as we grow up. They pass along knowledge and get us ready for the next steps in our lives. They work tirelessly nine months of the year and for one night it's their time to sit back and relax on Teacher Appreciation Night presented by Comcast. In addition to the many moments we have planned for teachers during the night, Comcast provided free tickets to teachers for this game. There are more than 3,000,000 teachers in the U.S. and they help shape the minds of the future. On this night, it's all about them. Stick around after the game for our Friday Night Fireworks powered by Xcel Energy to the music of prom ballads.

Saturday, September 21 vs. Indianapolis, 5:07 p.m. - Fan Appreciation Night Presented by Undeniably Dairy With Monster Food Truck Rally and Fireworks Super Show

The Saints have been one of the best drawing teams in all of Minor League Baseball since CHS Field opened in 2015. Tonight, we thank every one of you for making us a successful organization. Whether this is your first game of the season or your 73rd, this is our way to give back to you. Games, prizes, and fun are all a part of this Fan Appreciation Night presented by Undeniably Dairy. How much do we love our fans? Over the years our fans have expressed how much they love our Monster Food Truck Rally, so we oblige one final time. Food trucks scheduled to appear: Anchor Fish & Chips, Chili Lime Truck, El Burrito Mercado, OHM Brownies, Pretty Great Cheesecake, Que Tal, Rollin Nolens, Smokin Bonez, Taboo Tacos, Up In Smoke, and Youniverse Foodie. That's the lead up to the final fireworks show of the season, but we go out big with our Fireworks Super Show.

September 22 vs. Indianapolis Indians, 12:07 p.m. - Final Game

Blink once and it's halfway over. Blink again and we reach today, the final game of the season. This is the toughest day of the year. We put everything we have into a full season of incredible experiences, so our fans, and staff, can create memories to last a lifetime. And then in an instant it all comes to an end. Yes, six months from now we'll do it all again and create new memories, but all of us know that the frigid winters make baseball season seem eons away. Come celebrate with us one more time. Say goodbye to your baseball family, but fear not we'll be back bigger and better next March. Bring the entire family down to the field following the game as kids run the bases on a Cub Family Sunday.

Saints tickets continue to be a tremendous value. Tickets range in price from $5-$35. Friday home games with Post-Game Fireworks are an additional $3 per ticket. Post-Game Fireworks Supershow (September 21) is an additional $4 per ticket. Tickets purchased on the day of the game are an additional $2 per ticket. Children under the age of 12 and seniors 65 and older receive $1 off the admission price. Children under 2 that don't require a seat are free.

