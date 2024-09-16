Louisville Bats Homestand Highlights: September 17-22

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - As the 2024 season draws to a close, the Louisville Bats will conclude it this week at Louisville Slugger Field for the final homestand of the 2024 season. The week will be a celebration of Bats baseball and the great fans that have supported the team all season.

The week will feature a businessperson special day game on Wednesday, a couple fun giveaways including the team baseball card set and a Murcielagos Sugar Skull cap, along with opportunities for fans to win one-of-a-kind prizes in the season's final weekend.

The six-game series from Tuesday, September 17 through Sunday, September 22 will see the Bats battle the top team in the International League, the Omaha Storm Chasers, Triple-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals, for the third time this season. So far in 2024, the teams have evenly split 12 games at Omaha's Werner Park. Nick Curran and Jim Kelch will be on the call for all six games on 1450/96.1 WXVW, and Bats games are also live streamed free on the MiLB and Bally Live apps.

Tuesday, September 17 - Louisville Bats vs. Omaha Storm Chasers

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m., with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.

$2 Menu Night: $2 hot dogs, popcorn, chips, and Pepsi products will be offered for the entirety of the game, sponsored by Pepsi and Meijer.

State Farm Bobblehead You!: Check out the State Farm Bobblehead You! Booth located by the right field berm to build your own free personalized bobblehead. Your photo will be taken and placed into one of 14 Bobblehead options of your choosing, such as a baseball player, a princess, an astronaut, and many more! (Limit one per licensed driver.)

Wednesday, September 18 - Louisville Bats vs. Omaha Storm Chasers

Gates Open: All gates will open at 11 a.m., with first pitch set for 12:05 p.m.

Businessperson Special: The Bats will meet the Storm Chasers in a special matinee on Wednesday, presented by Koorsen Fire & Security. Fans can also indulge in a Club Seat Lunch Package which includes All You Can Eat lunch in the Touch of Color Stadium Club. The $29 add on can be purchased by calling (502) 212-2287 and includes a buffet of burgers, grilled chicken, a nacho bar, potato salad, cookies, and brownies.

1/2 Price Senior Tickets: In advance of the game, fans ages 55 and older can purchase any ticket (except the On-Deck seats behind home plate) for half price.

Baseball Bingo: Presented by Meijer and Outback Steakhouse, fans can pick up a free Baseball Bingo card upon entry and follow along during the game with the chance to earn amazing prizes. All Baseball Bingo Cards include a coupon for a free Bloomin' Onion from Outback Steakhouse.

Postgame Senior Stroll Around the Bases: Following the game, all fans ages 55 and older are invited down to the field to take a lap around the bases, presented by Humana.

State Farm Bobblehead You!: Check out the State Farm Bobblehead You! Booth located by the right field berm to build your own free personalized bobblehead. Your photo will be taken and placed into one of 14 Bobblehead options of your choosing, such as a baseball player, a princess, an astronaut, and many more! Wednesday's game will be the final opportunity for fans to get their own bobblehead from State Farm this season. (Limit one per licensed driver.)

Thursday, September 19 - Louisville Bats vs. Omaha Storm Chasers

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m., with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.

Thirsty Thursday: Sponsored by Miller Lite and Coors Light, fans can enjoy canned $2 Miller Lite and canned $2 Coors Light from the time gates open at 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at select concession stands throughout the ballpark. In addition, nachos and chicken tenders will be available for just $3 each all night long.

Hops & Hounds Night: Three of the best things in the world will be combined for this unique special, beer, baseball, and dogs! For $29, adults can purchase a ticket pack that includes a human game ticket, choice of three 12 oz. Craft beers, and a limited-edition souvenir mug. Adults wishing to bring their dogs with them can take advantage of this special for $32. This ticket package is available, presented by Kentucky Humane Society, Jefferson Animal Hospital, and Derby City Poop Scoop. Select craft beers will also be available for $6 each.

Dog Night: Fans can bring their favorite four-legged friends and enjoy a night at the ballpark. Tickets for dogs and their owners will be $10 before gameday and increase to $13 the day of the game. Proceeds from all dog tickets will be donated to the Kentucky Humane Society. Dog owners can also grab a special bandana giveaway from Feeders Pet Supply at the check-in table located at the Witherspoon and Penn Station Picnic Pavilion Gates while supplies last. All dogs and their owners can take part in a pre-game parade around the warning track, beginning at 5:40 p.m.

$6 College Student Ticket: The Bats are inviting all college students out to the ballpark with a $6 General Admission ticket offer! Walk-up only and must have a valid student ID.

Friday, September 20 - Louisville Bats vs. Omaha Storm Chasers

Gates Open: All gates will open at 6 p.m., with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m.

Copa de la Diversión: To pay homage to Louisville's diverse Hispanic and Latino population, the Bats will play as Los Murcielagos de Louisville for the final time this season, with special jerseys to commemorate the night.

Sugar Skull Cap Giveaway: The first 1,500 adults ages 21 and older to enter Friday night's game will receive a Murcielagos Sugar Skull cap, presented by Hi-Wire Brewing.

Margarita Madness: Featuring $6 Frozen and Cocktail Margaritas from Number Juan Tequila, fans can purchase these specially priced drinks at select locations throughout the ballpark.

Brake the Bank: Presented by Tony's Brake & Alignment and new in the 2024 season, the Bats will be hosting a fun promotion after the game. Fans can buy tennis balls in increments of 5, 10, or 30 to toss at various targets on the field for a chance to win select prizes ranging from Bats swag, autographed memorabilia, and a $500 cash grand prize.

Postgame Fireworks: Presented by Forvis Mazars, make sure to stick around after the game for postgame fireworks

Saturday, September 21 - Louisville Bats vs. Omaha Storm Chasers

Gates Open: Gates open at 6 p.m., with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m.

Fan Appreciation Day: Presented by Humana, the Bats' usual Tuesday $2 menu is being added to the lineup for the final weekend of the season! $2 hot dogs, popcorn, chips, and Pepsi products will be offered for the duration of the game.

Baseball Card Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans to enter Saturday night's game will receive a limited-edition 2024 Bats team baseball card set. This will be the only opportunity for fans to get a 2024 Bats team set, as it will not be available for purchase in the team store.

Wined-Up Saturday: For $4, fans can purchase wine pours and wine cocktails from Cupcake Vineyards and Lemonade Stand @ Main & Vine at select locations throughout the ballpark.

$4 Craft Beer Special: Each Saturday, the Bats will offer a $4 craft beer special available at many different locations throughout the ballpark, with local craft breweries including Against the Grain, West Sixth, and Hi-Wire.

Postgame Fireworks: Presented by Humana, make sure to stick around after the game for postgame fireworks!

Sunday, September 22 - Louisville Bats vs. Omaha Storm Chasers

Gates Open: All gates will open at 12 p.m., with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m.

Fan Appreciation Giveaways: To celebrate the end of a great season, the Bats will be teaming up with a number of partners for several opportunities for fans to win exceptional prizes. All fans in attendance can enter to win prizes including an air fryer and an ice maker from GE, a round-trip flight from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, $100 in free play from Derby City Gaming (only available to fans ages 21 and older), along with more prizes that will be announced soon.

Fan Appreciation Day: Presented by Teamsters of Kentucky, the Bats' usual Tuesday $2 menu is being added to the lineup for the final weekend of the season! $2 hot dogs, popcorn, chips, and Pepsi products will be offered for the duration of the game.

Kids Day: Tickets for children ages 12 and under are available for $8 in the outfield. Those tickets also come with a free kids meal (one per child) and kids can additionally enjoy the inflatables in the Hall of Fame area. Kids Day is presented by Kentucky Kingdom.

Philly's Best Frozen Desserts Promotion: Each Sunday, the Philly's Best kiosk at the top of Section 124 will feature $3 non-alcoholic slushies.

Fans Run the Bases: Following the final game of the 2024 season, all fans, not just kids, are encouraged to stick around and take a lap around the bases, sponsored by Meijer and the YMCA.

*All promotions are subject to change at any time, and certain promotions are weather permitting.

