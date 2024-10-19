Utah Royals FC Visits Angel City FC for Final Road Match of 2024 Season

HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC (7-14-3, 24 pts) hits the road for the final time in 2024 to face Angel City FC (7-12-5, 23 pts) on Sunday, October 20th at 5:30 p.m. MT.

Utah is coming off an historic 3-0 win over Seattle Reign FC in which Cloé Lacasse scored the first ever hat-trick in Utah Royals FC history and the first overall in the 2024 NWSL season. The win saw Utah extend the current win streak to three in a row. Former Utah Head Coach Laura Harvey saw her homecoming ruined with Utah dominating in all aspects of the game. Utah was able to get 23 shots with 9 of those on target, in contrast to Seattle's 3 shots total. The Royals will look to take momentum from the 3-0 into the clash with Angel City FC.

The Royals' last meeting with Angel City FC came on May 3 at home in a 2-1 defeat. Dana Foederer scored inside the box, sliding it past the keeper, cutting Angel City FC's lead in half. Neither team has been able to win a game after going down first so far this season.. Utah remains in the playoff hunt by a slim margin, and three points against Angel City FC will keep the Royals in the playoff hunt while simultaneously eliminating Angel City.

Angel City FC have only won one out of their last six NWSL games and sit in 11th place on the table right below Utah. The club was served a 3 point deduction due to league policy violations. Angel City's last game was a 1-1 draw against the North Carolina Courage away from home. Former Utah Royals star Christen Press scored her first goal since her return from injury in the 90+7th minute. It was spoiled by a 90+10th minute equalizer by the Courage to salvage a draw. Angel City's last league win came on October 4th, beating Seattle Reign FC 1-0 away from home.

After Sunday's match, the Royals return home for one last time in the 2024 season for Fan Appreciation Night on November 1 when Gotham FC comes to town. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. MT. Tickets can be found at https://www.rsl.com/utahroyals/tickets/single.

