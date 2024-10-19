Houston Dash Split Two-Game Road Trip After Loss in Seattle

October 19, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SEATTLE - The Houston Dash split a two-game road trip following tonight's 2-1 loss to Seattle Reign FC at Lumen Field. The team won three road games this season and looks to close the regular season on a high note following the upcoming FIFA international break. Six players will depart for national team duty over the weekend and return for Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Verizon, on Nov. 2 at Shell Energy Stadium.

The Reign took the lead in the 22nd minute following a corner kick that was initially cleared following a duel inside the box, but Olivia Athens capitalized on the rebound for her second goal of the season.

Houston was awarded a penalty kick in the 24th minute following a foul on forward Barbara Olivieri inside the box. The Katy, Texas native converted the penalty kick for her third goal of the season. Olivieri has now scored in back-to-back games and has the second most goals on the team with three.

Nérilia Mondésir capitalized on a loose ball in the 65th minute to give Seattle the lead.

Dash goalkeeper Jane Campbell was called into action in the opening minutes of the match after Reign forward Jordyn Huitema forced the first save of the match. Campbell made three saves against the Reign and currently leads the league in that category with 113 saves, a new single-season record.

Campbell also tallied her 150th regular season start, and she is the first goalkeeper to hit that milestone with a single team. The Dash captain is also Houston's nominee for the Lauren Holiday Impact Award and Campbell selected the Ronald McDonald House Charities Greater Houston as the beneficiary. Fans can vote for Campbell and the Ronald McDonald House HERE.

Houston's first opportunity of the game came in the 10th minute after defender Paige Nielsen won a corner kick, but the Reign won possession after the Dash were ruled offside.

Dash forward Ryan Gareis forced a save in the 13th minute at the near post. Forward Yuki Nagasato won the ball near midfield and found the forward in the open field. Gareis led the team with two shots on target and finished with five touches inside the box. Nagasato led the team in chances created with three.

Nielsen found midfielder Sarah Puntigam inside the box in the 29th minute, but her effort was saved at the near post. Puntigam generated Houston's first opportunity of the second half when she found Gareis in open space in the 61st minute and forced a save at the near post.

Midfielder Zoe Matthews entered the game in the 85th minute and made her professional debut tonight. The 17-year-old from Southlake, Texas signed for the team on Oct. 11 and tallied one shot plus an interception. The midfielder is the youngest player to earn minutes for the team.

The Dash returns to Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 2 for Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Verizon.

